Kendrick Lamar Affiliate Hitta J3 Calls Out Rubi Rose For Hypocritical Drake Comments

kendrick-lamar-hitta-j3-rubi-rose-drake
Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Recording artist Kendrick Lamar performs during the halftime show of Super Bowl LIX
Rubi Rose recently made some interesting comments about the historic feud between Kendrick Lamar and Drake.

Overall, the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef has proven to be one of the biggest events in the entire history of hip-hop. Everyone has been commenting on it in one way shape or form. Regardless of stature in the rap game, there are plenty of artists who have an opinion on who won, and who got embarrassed. Even though some believe Kendrick won, there are others who simply cannot fathom declaring him to be the better overall artist. Following decades of hits, fans and artists alike still give Drake that edge and benefit of the doubt.

One such person is none other than Rubi Rose, who curiously took to social media this weekend to declare Drake as the winner. Although she did not comment on the bars, she simply claimed Drake had the better songs. She felt as though people needed to be convinced that Kendrick Lamar was better, and she simply was not buying it. Ultimately, these comments made a few people upset. Subsequently, she got a public message from Hitta J3, who never shies away from Kendrick-related discourse.

Who is Hitta J3?
hitta-j3-rubi-rose-tweet
Image via Hitta J3 Twitter

"Tell @RubiRose stop faking like she wasn’t pullin up to dot concert in LA she know she been A Fan of Gang too," Hitta J3 wrote. For those who may not know, Hitta J3 is an Los Angeles-based artist who has worked with Kendrick closely for many years. He was also featured on the title track of Kendrick Lamar's number one album, GNX. Some have lamented that Hitta has been too quick to defend K.Dot online, although he would probably disagree with that.

If anything, all of this shows that the beef is still at the top of everyone's minds. We are coming up on one year since Lamar dropped off his "Like That" verse. Overall, it is hard to fathom that it has been that long. In May, we will be up on a year since the climax of the beef. Yet somehow, there are still jokes being made about it all at the Oscars. Drake is still getting clowned at the Super Bowl. Overall, Kendrick Lamar has struck a cord. And no, we're not going to make the obvious joke here. Either way, this is not going to end anytime soon.

