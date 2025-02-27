Kendrick Lamar Affiliate Hitta J3 Under Fire For Abhorrent Resurfaced Tweet

Hitta J3 seemingly posted about taking advantage of a woman on drugs in a controversial post resurfacing on Twitter.

Kendrick Lamar's longtime collaborator, Hitta J3, is coming under fire on social media for a resurfaced post on X (formerly Twitter) from nearly a decade ago. "She off a xan, her coochie easy," Hitta wrote on October 11th, 2015. Fans of Drake have been popping up in the replies to troll both Hitta and Lamar amid their feud with the Toronto rapper.

"I see.. Not Like Us was actually about your squad lmaoooooooo you so genius you played it as a Drake diss track," one user wrote. Another shared the following lyrics from Lamar's "Meet The Grahams" diss track: "I been in this industry twelve years, I'ma tell y'all one lil' secret / It's some weird sh*t goin' on and some of these artists be here to police it." Hitta J3 has yet to address the drama in a new post.

Who Is Hitta J3?

Hitta J3 was born and raised in Compton, California. He first collaborated with Lamar on his debut single, "Do Yo Gudda," alongside YG and Problem. He later appeared on the album cover of Lamar's iconic 2015 album To Pimp a Butterfly. More recently, he and the rest of the Meet the Whoops collective performed at The Pop Out - Ken & Friends at the Kia Forum in Inglewood in 2024. Later that year, he supplied a guest verse for Lamar on the title track of his sixth studio album, GNX.

Lamar released "Meet The Grahams" as one of numerous diss tracks aimed at Drake in 2024. His most popular of those songs was "Not Like Us," which helped catapult him into the headlining role at the Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show, earlier this month. Drake has since taken legal action against Universal Music Group for promoting the track, which he says contains defamatory lyrics. Additionally, he says the company did so in an effort to devalue his brand amid their contract negotiations. UMG has denied the allegations.

