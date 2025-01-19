The Story Of Rubi Rose Allegedly Breaking Into DDG's Home Retold By Popular Streamer

Zias, a popular streamer, recalled entertainer Rubi Rose allegedly sneaking into ex-boyfriend DDG's home. Zias told his followers the story stems from Rubi Rose's suspicion of DDG flying out another female to his home. The former couple's relationship endured a rollercoaster that has seen the two exchange disses and screenshots on social media in the past.

The reason behind Zias telling the story remains unknown. DDG or Rubi Rose have not commented on Zias's story yet. DDG and Zias have collaborated in the past and often comment on each other's streams. The story of DDG's home follows the entertainer revealing he couldn't secure fire insurance on his L.A. mansion during the wildfires. He gifted his Los Angeles mansion to his mother after purchasing another mansion for Christmas.

Rubi Rose Broke Into DDG's Home, According To Streamer

DDG and Rubi Rose were first linked romantically in 2020. They made their relationship public, often sharing glimpses of their romance on social media, from photos to tweets, which quickly caught the attention of fans. Their chemistry was undeniable, but their relationship was far from smooth. By 2021, it became clear they had officially called it quits. Both have since moved on to new relationships and projects, but the impact of their relationship remains a topic of discussion among their fanbases. DDG went on to date and have a child with Halle Bailey.