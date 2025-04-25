Dody6 Apologizes For Dissing Kendrick Lamar After Revealing He’s Homeless

Earlier this week, Dody6 took to social media to make a surprising revelation about his financial situation and call out his "Hey Now" collaborator Kendrick Lamar. “N***a I lost my house. I’m homeless. On Crip, I admit that sh*t,” he announced. “I fell down. I’ma bounce back up though, watch this. It’s all good, cuh.”

He went on to address those suggesting he should be in a better position due to his appearance on GNX, claiming that it didn't change his circumstances at all.

“N***a that f*cking song with Kendrick ain’t change sh*t. What the f*ck does that change n***a?” he asked. “I’m still from 40s. I’m still over here. You act like a n***a got a million dollars for that sh*t. The f*ck? Only thing a n***a got is some clout and f*ck clout!”

Adam22 later shared screenshots of some text messages he exchanged with Dody6, which were concerning, to say the least.

Dody6 & Kendrick Lamar

“Post that sh*t now. Why you not answering?” he texted the No Jumper host. In response, Adam22 told Dody6 he was busy, and to let him know what he wanted to tell people. "Bro post I’m on meth. Idgaf. Post Dody is on meth and say k dot is a b*tch ain’t tapping in," he wrote.

Now, however, it looks like Dody6 has had a change of heart. Today, he hopped online to apologize to Kendrick, and to say that his impact on his life has been nothing but positive. “I WANNA PUBLICLY APOLOGIZE TO Kendrick Lamar for CALLIN Cuz ah b*tch," his message reads, per a screenshot shared by NFR Podcast on X. “He Is Far FROM THAT & Ain't Did Nothing But Bless Me n My Life.”