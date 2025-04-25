Dody6 Apologizes For Dissing Kendrick Lamar After Revealing He’s Homeless

BY Caroline Fisher 2.2K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Dody6 Apologizes Kendrick Lamar Hip Hop News
Feb 2, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Kendrick Lamar, Winner of Record of the Year, Best Rap Performance, Best Rap Song, Best Music Video, and Song of the Year for ‘Not Like Us’ at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. Dan MacMedan / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Dody6 recently claimed that collaborating with Kendrick Lamar on "GNX" did nothing to change his circumstances.

Earlier this week, Dody6 took to social media to make a surprising revelation about his financial situation and call out his "Hey Now" collaborator Kendrick Lamar. “N***a I lost my house. I’m homeless. On Crip, I admit that sh*t,” he announced. “I fell down. I’ma bounce back up though, watch this. It’s all good, cuh.”

He went on to address those suggesting he should be in a better position due to his appearance on GNX, claiming that it didn't change his circumstances at all.

“N***a that f*cking song with Kendrick ain’t change sh*t. What the f*ck does that change n***a?” he asked. “I’m still from 40s. I’m still over here. You act like a n***a got a million dollars for that sh*t. The f*ck? Only thing a n***a got is some clout and f*ck clout!”

Adam22 later shared screenshots of some text messages he exchanged with Dody6, which were concerning, to say the least.

Read More: Young Thug Weighs In On Kendrick Lamar Using “Not Like Us” Name-Drop To Diss Drake

Dody6 & Kendrick Lamar

“Post that sh*t now. Why you not answering?” he texted the No Jumper host. In response, Adam22 told Dody6 he was busy, and to let him know what he wanted to tell people. "Bro post I’m on meth. Idgaf. Post Dody is on meth and say k dot is a b*tch ain’t tapping in," he wrote.

Now, however, it looks like Dody6 has had a change of heart. Today, he hopped online to apologize to Kendrick, and to say that his impact on his life has been nothing but positive. “I WANNA PUBLICLY APOLOGIZE TO Kendrick Lamar for CALLIN Cuz ah b*tch," his message reads, per a screenshot shared by NFR Podcast on X. “He Is Far FROM THAT & Ain't Did Nothing But Bless Me n My Life.”

For now, it remains unclear what exactly prompted Dody6's change of heart. After his initial confession to being homeless, however, he received harsh criticism from some of his peers. This includes Hitta J3, who rushed to Kendrick's defense following Dody's rant.

Read More: Kanye West Says Fake Love For Kendrick Lamar's "Luther" Is Being Used To Suppress Drake's "Nokia"

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Dody6 Music Hitta J3 Gives His Brutally Honest Thoughts On Dody6 Going Homeless 3.3K
Dody6 Music Dody6 Reveals He's Homeless Despite The Success Of Kendrick Lamar's "Hey Now" 8.3K
JAY-Z At Webster Hall Music DJ Akademiks Claims That Cam'ron Beat Jay-Z In 2000s Rap Battle 4.7K
Entertainment: 60th Annual Grammy Awards Music Kendrick Lamar's "GNX" Producer Reveals He Only Gave Him The Title Track Beat Days Ago 3.2K