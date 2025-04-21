Dody6 Reveals He's Homeless Despite The Success Of Kendrick Lamar's "Hey Now"

Dody6 says that he's currently homeless despite collaborating with Kendrick Lamar on the hit song, "Hey Now." He provided an update on his financial situation in a video that's circulating on social media, this week.

The West Coast rapper recorded the clip of himself in his car. "I lost my house. I'm homeless," Dody admits in the video. "I fell down but I'ma bounce back up though. Watch this. It's all good."

Dody6 first blew up on a national level by collaborating with Kendrick Lamar on "Hey Now" off of his 2024 album, GNX. "Who the f*ck I feel like? I feel like Joker / Harley Quinn up in the cut with a blower," he raps on the song's final verse, trading bars with Lamar.

Who Is Dody6?

Following the album's release, Dody's streaming numbers reportedly saw a massive uptick. Billboard reported in December that his streams were up 110% from before the project dropped. It appears he's been unable to retain that level of success in the months since.

Back in February, he put out the album, DodyWorld: NightShift. The project features a total of 14 songs and has appearances from Kendrick Lamar's other GNX collaborator, Lefty Gunplay, as well as 03 Greedo, and more.

The update on Dody6 comes after Kendrick Lamar kicked off his co-headlining tour with SZA, The Grand National Tour, over the weekend. Performing at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on Saturday night, Lamar introduced his hit song, "Not Like Us," by poking fun at Drake for taking legal action against Universal Music Group.

To do so, Lamar played a pre-recorded skit of himself in a deposition. Someone appearing to be an attorney asks him: "Does this ring a bell? Drop, drop, drop, drop." In clips on social media from the performance, the crowd goes berserk and he launches into "Not Like Us."