DJ Akademiks Warns West Coast Artists After Dody6 & Kendrick Lamar Debacle

While Kendrick Lamar found massive success with GNX, some of its collaborators were not so lucky. The hip-hop world entered heavy debate when "hey now" guest Dody6 revealed he was homeless months after the track's release.

DJ Akademiks weighed in on this debate on his livestream, as caught by joebuddenclips/fanpage on Twitter. Ak said K.Dot is not a stimulus package, but also clarified he is not giving Kendrick any blame in this situation.

Furthermore, he explained his view that the pgLang superstar's fans will not automatically support his West Coast collaborators in the same way. Akademiks also thinks Dody6 lacked accountability in this situation and made a "desperate" move.

"It's your job to change your life," DJ Akademiks remarked concerning Kendrick Lamar. This is pretty in line with a lot of other social media discussions about this topic, whether it's from Drake fans engaging in mockery or Kendrick fans jumping to conclusions.

Why Did Dody6 Diss Kendrick Lamar?

For those unaware, this all stems from a Dody6 video on social media in which he explains his situation. "I lost my house. I'm homeless," he remarked. "I fell down but I'ma bounce back up, though. Watch this. It's all good."

"N***a that f***ing song with Kendrick ain’t change s**t," he added. "What the f**k does that change, n***a? I’m still from 40s. I’m still over here. You act like a n***a got a million dollars for that s**t. The f**k? Only thing a n***a got is some clout, and f**k clout!"

"Bro post I’m on meth," Dody reportedly texted Adam22 amid this controversy. "Idgaf. Post Dody is on meth and say k dot is a b***h ain’t tapping in."

"I WANNA PUBLICLY APOLOGIZE TO Kendrick Lamar for CALLIN Cuz ah b***h," Dody6 apologized to Kendrick Lamar on his Instagram Story days after his revelation. "He Is Far FROM THAT & Ain't Did Nothing But Bless Me n My Life."