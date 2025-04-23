Hitta J3 Gives His Brutally Honest Thoughts On Dody6 Going Homeless

Dody6
Dody6 - Image via No Jumper
Dody6 posted to his social media recently revealing his distressing situation, but Hitta J3 has a controversial view on it.

GNX alum Hitta J3 is weighing in on Dody6 and his recent admission and he's not taking a favorable position on the matter. Before we dive into that though, let us fill you in. Over the weekend, a video began circulating of the "hey now" collaborator revealing that he's struggling financially. In fact, it's so bad at the moment that he's currently homeless.

"I lost my house. I'm homeless," Dody says in the video. However, Dody6 swears that he's going to gethis life back together. "I fell down but I'ma bounce back up though. Watch this. It's all good." The Los Angeles rapper saw a nice increase in overall traction on his catalog.

Per Billboard, he witnessed a 110% rise after the surprise release of Kendrick Lamar's sixth studio album. Unfortunately, Dody6 looks to be fighting some arduous battle(s). We are wishing him well as he aims to make a comeback.

But Hitta J3 is not as compassionate. He's more so showing Dody6 some tough love and brutal honesty. Overall, most folks online feel he's wrong for this. In fact, some have been calling for the "gnx" guest star to help him out. "All the n****s responding talking about Dots camp not real…yall help that lil n**** then lmao," one X user said.

Who Is Dody6?

However, Hitta J3 is of the mindset that Dody6 is a grown man and shouldn't need someone to "hold his hand. That includes Kendrick, who he's been defending from those blaming him for Dody's position. "This exactly why Big artist don’t reach out to new n****s," one of J3's tweets reads.

More Tweets About Dody6 From Hitta J3

"Dot be just showing love to n****s so put some respect on blood name. He don’t know even know these n****s but be going out his way to help others win." Hitta did mentioned that he called Dody6 after the video blew up to check in.

However, at the end of the day, he stands by what he's had to say. "I called Dody soon as I seen him crashing out he said he tryna shake sh*t up he broke & I had to respect it because I been there before. But never Blamed nobody but myself once he mentioned bro name nothing more to be said!!!!"

As we said earlier, Dody6 hails from California and got a big break with his GNX appearance. He's got work out there with fellow guests on that project such as Lefty Gunplay and tons of other underground heroes. He did also just drop a project on Valentine's Day called DodyWorld: NightShift.

