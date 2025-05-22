Hitta J3 Slams Ice Of “The Joe Budden Podcast” After Joining Joey Bada$$ Beef

Joe Budden's podcast co-host Ice recently threw some serious shade on Twitter, prompting a quick response from Hitta J3.

Recently, Hitta J3 jumped into Joey Bada$$'s beef with the West Coast, unleashing "The Last Supper" and later "Headshot." The former includes a snippet of Ice from The Joe Budden Podcast discussing him after their social media spat earlier this year. At the time, Hitta J3 had taken issue with Ice claiming he wished he wasn't on Kendrick Lamar's album GNX. While Ice didn't call him out by name, fans quickly figured out who he was referring to.

"I said, 'I wish dude didn't put son on his album,'" Ice said. "But, it seem like everybody knew what I was talking about. And everybody tagged the dude I was referring to... So, he just went on a whole... He was like, 'Yo, if you don't like what I said, do something about it.' I did. I muted you, so I won't see you anymore."

He went on to say that he had an issue with Hitta J3 was because he feuded with anyone who mentioned Drake, and not because he thought his verse was bad.

Hitta J3 Joey Bada$$ Beef

Yesterday, Ice hopped on Twitter to throw a bit of shade his way, sharing a link to job openings on the UPS website. "Yo @Hittaj3tml I got u fam…" he wrote. Hitta J3 didn't waste any time, immediately firing back with a photo of a huge stack of cash.

"Why you mad at me the words came out your mouth they say he get down right don’t call yo big brother on me fam maybe I can hire you mite pay you better than that podcast [laughing emojis]," he responded. In a follow-up tweet, Hitta J3 advised Ice to stop talking about him altogether, insisting that his song has gotten him more attention than The Joe Budden Podcast.

"I advice @OfficiallyIce leave me alone I’m making your skit more viral than the show lol," the Compton-born artist said.

