Kendrick Lamar and Lefty Gunplay's friendship has grown tremendously since the release of November 2024's GNX.

After Lefty joined other GNX-featured artists against fellow L.A. rapper Dody6 for bashing K.Dot over not recusing him while home was being foreclosed. Kendrick sent his enjoyment of Lefty Gunplay's new album, Can't Get Right in a new text message. TMZ reports the text conversation between Kendrick Lamar and JasonMartin, formerly Problem, revealed K.Dot's bumping Lefty Gunplay in his tape deck.

Can't Get Right is a joint album by JasonMartin and Lefty Gunplay. The album adds to previous JasonMartin join albums with DJ Quik and IAMSU!. From a tour stop in New Jersey with SZA, Kendrick replied, “Y’all did that. I appreciate this too much. First album from a new GNX artist—and it’s going up. I’m thumping it right now. I’m proud of Lefty. And always love to you for playing general behind the boards.”

GNX, an album that celebrates New L.A. hip hop, wasn’t just another project—it became a launchpad for rising voices out of L.A. and beyond. AZ Chike. For example, recently saw a bag off his feature “Peekaboo,” which landed in a national Gatorade campaign. And when wildfires swept through Southern California, Peysoh used his GNX-amplified platform to uplift his neighborhood, turning rap fame into real action.

JasonMartin, who’s been holding the West Coast torch for years, continues that mission here. His production blends bounce with warmth, and he’s clearly focused on passing the mic instead of hoarding shine. Since Kendrick’s Pop-Out concert last summer, JasonMartin’s kept momentum alive, pushing the culture forward through collaboration, not competition.