Lefty Gunplay & JasonMartin "Can't Get Right" On New Joint Album

Los Angeles-based rapper Lefty Gunplay experienced a pretty significant boost in popularity after his appearance on Kendrick Lamar's surprise album GNX. He only delivered a few words at the end of "tv off," a standout track from the album, but his "crazy, scary, spooky, hilarious" refrain has been memed repeatedly since fans first heard it in November 2024.

Now, Lefty Gunplay returns with a new album, produced by JasonMartin. The former Problem signed Lefty to his Diamond Lane Music Group record label. The album is as Los Angeles as it gets, featuring some quick wit and an abundance of features.

At 15 songs and 33 minutes, Lefty Gunplay makes the most of the album's brevity. He packs a bunch of strong performances and some great funky production into its runtime. There are a long list of features, including fellow GNX alumni Wallie the Sensei, as well as Ty Dolla $ign, Storm DeBarge and The Game. Dody6 (who appears on the GNX track "hey now") is not on the album. However, Lefty shouts him out on the first track, indicating that there's no bad blood after Dody's comments. Everyone puts their best foot forward on the project. It's a big win for Lefty Gunplay, who is now the first artist featured on GNX to drop a full-length effort.

Following the album's release, Kendrick Lamar showed some love to it in a conversation with producer JasonMartin, saying that he'd "thump it" on while he's on the road touring and congratulating Lefty Gunplay in the process. It goes without saying, but that's a big co-sign. And the album is well worth your time as well. Stream Can't Get Right below.

Lefty Gunplay & JasonMartin - Can't Get Right

Can't Get Right tracklist: