Lefty Gunplay Has Another Banger With JasonMartin-Assisted "Can't Get Right"

Lefty Gunplay continues to advance himself forward and he's doing so this weekend with "Can't Get Right." It's another new single and it follows up on quite a few previous ones. After dropping Most Valuable Gangbanger on the same day as Kendrick Lamar's GNX (which he featured on), he maintained his prolific mentality. It began with "Walk Down" featuring Dody6 -another K. Dot guest-, X4 and FBEAT. Then, he would go on to feature on WeSSmont SSkeme's song "Mortal Kombat." Now, he's back in the driver's seat with a fellow West Coast passenger riding shotgun. That would be JasonMartin (fka Problem), a California legend in his own right. He's coming of a memorable 2024 as well thanks to his last LP CHUPACABRA.
For Lefty Gunplay, it's all about maintaining that momentum. So far, we can say with confidence that he's accomplishing that. While he's not the most technically sound MC from a rapping perspective, he does shine in the swagger and delivery departments. "Can't Get Right" is an example of this, a rambunctious and in-your-face banger with a winning instrumental from Mike & Keys. The horn hits are triumphant and lively and punchy bass adds even more oomph to the record. It looks like this will be an official album single as well, with Power 106 helping announce the news on Lefty's Instagram. They way they worded it sounds like it could either be a collab LP between him and JasonMartin or it could be a solo effort. Either way it's an exciting time for Lefty fans.
"Can't Get Right" - Lefty Gunplay & JasonMartin
Quotable Lyrics:
Everybody tellin' me I'm back
Gunplay, this that throwback
Nick, nack, paddy whack, DoorDash
Dope fiends nodding off, Snorlax
Make it rain on a stripper, check the forecast