New Footage Shows Lefty Gunplay In Custody After Arrest In Texas

Lefty Gunplay has reportedly been arrested per DJ Akademiks and The Express Tribune in Texas. Footage of him has since surfaced in custody and then being walked out by a police officer. Per the El Paso Police Department jail records, the Baldwin Park, California native was hit with three offenses. They include, "failing to wear a seatbelt, possessing a prohibited item in a correctional facility, and having a controlled substance in his possession." That "prohibited item offense could be mean several things such as guns, drugs, or any other contraband. Of course, the "controlled substance" is usually drug related, although that information is currently unavailable.
Overall, there isn't a ton more on the arrest of Lefty Gunplay. However, DJ Akademiks is claiming he was on his way to a performance. But that "fact" is not yet confirmed. More is sure to come though, as he was brought into the El Paso Police Department earlier today. Furthermore, the rapper has yet to comment on the situation either. Hopefully, this doesn't spell deep trouble for the late 20's artist. He's been on an impressive and torrent rise over the last few months, and we are wishing him the best moving forward.
Who Is Lefty Gunplay?
Speaking of that run, Lefty Gunplay really broke out in November 2024 when he got a short but impactful feature on Kendrick Lamar's GNX. He appears on one of the biggest hits on K. Dot's surprise sixth studio LP in "tv off," produced by Mustard. It's Lamar's third-most popular track on Spotify with over 341,000,000 streams. It also got performed at this year's Super Bowl Halftime Show.
This guest appearance has really given the rising MC a lot of cache as he currently has over 650K monthly listeners. He's not your most technical rhymer, but he makes up for it in energy and cold-blooded lyricism. Born Franklin Holladay, he's currently coming off the release of four projects last year, which includes Most Valuable Gangbanger, which dropped the same day as GNX. Moreover, he just released a single called "Can't Get Right" with JasonMartin and produced by Mike & Keys.