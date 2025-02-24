New Footage Shows Lefty Gunplay In Custody After Arrest In Texas

BY Zachary Horvath 8.0K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Lefty GunPlay attends the "Kings Of The West" concert
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 30: Lefty GunPlay attends the "Kings Of The West" concert presented by Bobby Dee at Peacock Theater on November 30, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Tullberg/Getty Images)
Lefty Gunplay, rising West Coast rapper, was arrested earlier today on a handful of offenses per multiple reports.

Lefty Gunplay has reportedly been arrested per DJ Akademiks and The Express Tribune in Texas. Footage of him has since surfaced in custody and then being walked out by a police officer. Per the El Paso Police Department jail records, the Baldwin Park, California native was hit with three offenses. They include, "failing to wear a seatbelt, possessing a prohibited item in a correctional facility, and having a controlled substance in his possession." That "prohibited item offense could be mean several things such as guns, drugs, or any other contraband. Of course, the "controlled substance" is usually drug related, although that information is currently unavailable.

Overall, there isn't a ton more on the arrest of Lefty Gunplay. However, DJ Akademiks is claiming he was on his way to a performance. But that "fact" is not yet confirmed. More is sure to come though, as he was brought into the El Paso Police Department earlier today. Furthermore, the rapper has yet to comment on the situation either. Hopefully, this doesn't spell deep trouble for the late 20's artist. He's been on an impressive and torrent rise over the last few months, and we are wishing him the best moving forward.

Read More: Vybz Kartel's Homecoming: From Prison Release To The Grammys & Beyond

Who Is Lefty Gunplay?

Speaking of that run, Lefty Gunplay really broke out in November 2024 when he got a short but impactful feature on Kendrick Lamar's GNX. He appears on one of the biggest hits on K. Dot's surprise sixth studio LP in "tv off," produced by Mustard. It's Lamar's third-most popular track on Spotify with over 341,000,000 streams. It also got performed at this year's Super Bowl Halftime Show.

This guest appearance has really given the rising MC a lot of cache as he currently has over 650K monthly listeners. He's not your most technical rhymer, but he makes up for it in energy and cold-blooded lyricism. Born Franklin Holladay, he's currently coming off the release of four projects last year, which includes Most Valuable Gangbanger, which dropped the same day as GNX. Moreover, he just released a single called "Can't Get Right" with JasonMartin and produced by Mike & Keys.

Read More: Papoose & Claressa Shields Vs. Remy Ma: A Guide To The Messy Online Feud

[Via] [Via]

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 1224
The 2023 ESPY Awards - Red Carpet Sports Damar Hamlin Awards ESPY To Team Who Saved His Life 942
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 44.8K
Baltimore Ravens v Cincinnati Bengals Sports Damar Hamlin Cleared To Play Football Again 503