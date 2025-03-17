Lefty Gunplay Allegedly Arrested Just Minutes Before Hitting Rolling Loud Stage

Calibash 2025
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 07: Rapper Lefty Gunplay performs onstage during Calibash 2025 at Crypto.com Arena on March 07, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)
Lefty Gunplay has already had his run-ins with law enforcement in 2025 and it seems the struggles to stay out of trouble are continuing.

Lefty Gunplay was going to be showing out on the Rolling Loud stage for his home state, but things took an unfortunate turn. Per footage obtained by No Jumper, the rapper appears to be put in handcuffs just minutes before his set. He was scheduled for the last day of the outdoor music festival, Sunday, March 16. While it's hard to make out whether or not its him being arrested, a tweet from Rolling Loud may put any speculation to rest. "Unfortunately Lefty Gunplay will not be performing. Stunna Girl will be performing at 5:45PM at the D'USSE Stage." As it stands, the reason(s) as to why he was detained, reportedly by the LAPD, remain unknown.

Whoever was behind the camera documenting the whole alleged arrest tried to get answers from security or some sort of authority. Instead, he was met with silence or no clear reason as to why. He could be on the team of Lefty Gunplay. However, that would be strange if one of his own reps recorded the run-in and posted it online. For now, it looks everyone will have to wait until the police speak on the matter. Sadly, the 28-year-old MC has already had issues with the law in 2025.

Who Is Lefty Gunplay?

He was taken into custody by El Paso, Texas police on three charges. They included, "failing to wear a seatbelt, possessing a prohibited item in a correctional facility, and having a controlled substance in his possession." DJ Akademiks reported he was on his way to do a show, similar to this most recent alleged arrest in California. There could be a chance that these two instances could be connected. But again, we hopefully find more out later today or this week.

Hopefully, Lefty Gunplay can keep a clean record going forward, though. The Baldwin Park, California native has made a name for himself over the last several months. It's thanks in large part to his inclusion on Kendrick Lamar's album, GNX. His contributions to "tv off" may have been short, but his lyrics have become a popular joke/meme on social media. As a result, the OTR Records signee has seen a nice bump in monthly listeners and streams across his growing catalog.

