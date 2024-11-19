Shopping for sneakers on a budget doesn’t mean sacrificing quality or style.

Finding the perfect sneakers without overspending can be challenging, especially during the holidays. With so many options available, it’s easy to feel overwhelmed. To help, we’ve compiled a list of the best sneakers under $100 for Holiday 2024. These picks offer style, comfort, and definitely good value, making them ideal. Whether you’re into classics or modern designs, there’s something on this list that works for everyone.

Air Jordan 1 Low "Bred Toe"

Image via GOAT

The "Bred Toe" colorway offers a bold yet classic look on this AJ 1 with its mix of black, red, and white leather. The design is versatile, making it a great option for casual or sporty outfits. Its premium construction ensures durability and comfort, ideal for everyday wear. The color blocking pays homage to a timeless Jordan Brand aesthetic, appealing to both sneaker enthusiasts and casual fans. For those looking for a deal, a size 9 is currently available on GOAT for $94.

Read More: Lil Yachty Goes Off On Critics Of His Air Force 1 Collaboration During Fiery ComplexCon Rant

Air Max TW "Triple White"

Image via GOAT

This Air Max TW pair colorway delivers a clean, minimalist look perfect for any outfit. Its lightweight design and breathable materials make it a comfortable choice for daily wear. The all-white finish offers a sleek and modern aesthetic, ideal for fans of understated sneakers. Also, a size 9 is available on GOAT for just $78. Crafted with durability and performance in mind, it’s a reliable option for both casual and active lifestyles.

Dunk Low "Vintage Green"

Image via GOAT

This shoe features a retro-inspired vibe with its deep green overlays and white leather base. As a women’s exclusive, this green nike dunk combines timeless style with a touch of uniqueness. The aged midsole adds character, enhancing its vintage appeal. Whether you’re pairing it with casual outfits or something more elevated, it’s a versatile option. A size 9 is currently listed on GOAT for $76, making it a great choice for anyone looking to score a budget-friendly sneaker that stands out.

Campus 00s "Lucid Blue Gum"

Image via GOAT

The Campus 00s "Lucid Blue Gum" delivers a fresh take on a classic silhouette. Its rich blue suede upper is complemented by crisp white Three Stripes and heel detailing, giving it a timeless yet bold look. The gum rubber outsole adds a vintage touch, enhancing both style and durability. The shoe is also incredibly affordable, with a size 9 going for $76 at Flight Club.

997R "Black Shadow Grey"

Image via GOAT