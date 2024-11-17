Travis Scott x Jordan Jumpman Jack “Taupe Haze” In-Hand Look

This pair looks different to how we originally thought.

The Jordan Jumpman Jack TR, Travis Scott's signature sneaker with Jordan Brand, is creating a buzz with the first in-hand look at the upcoming "Taupe Haze" colorway. This collaboration showcases Scott's signature aesthetic, blending performance features with a streetwear edge. The "Taupe Haze" colorway highlights a mix of earthy tones, delivering a versatile and stylish appeal. Crafted with premium materials and innovative design details, the Jordan Jumpman Jack TR offers both comfort and functionality. It features responsive cushioning and durable traction, making it perfect for athletic performance or everyday wear.

Travis Scott’s ongoing collaboration with Jordan Brand continues to captivate sneaker enthusiasts and fashion fans. The first-in-hand look confirms the sneaker’s high-quality build and unique design touches. The muted yet dynamic "Taupe Haze" color palette gives the silhouette character and depth. With Scott's influence evident throughout, this release is poised to be a standout in 2024. Fans are excited to get their hands on the Jordan Jumpman Jack TR "Taupe Haze" as the release date approaches. Overall, keep an eye out for official details and prepare for one of the year's most anticipated drops.

“Taupe Haze” Jordan Jumpman Jack TR

The sneakers feature a gum rubber sole and a clean sail midsole. Also, the uppers of the sneakers are comprised of a blue canvas base, with taupe suede overlays. Further, a black Nike Swoosh is featured on the sides of the sneakers. The strap, that covers the laces, is also a taupe haze and there is Nike and Travis branding to be found on the tongues and heels of this pair.