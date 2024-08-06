7 Best Air Jordan 4 Colorways

The AJ4 has had some iconic looks over the years.

The Air Jordan 4 was first released in 1989 and has been turning heads ever since. Celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, this iconic sneaker has seen its fair share of legendary moments, including Michael Jordan’s unforgettable "The Shot" against the Cavaliers. Over the past 25 years, we've seen some incredible colorways that have tapped into different styles and materials. Known for its distinctive design elements like the mesh panels and visible Air cushioning, the AJ4 isn’t just a shoe—it’s a cultural icon. As we commemorate this milestone, let’s dive into the top 7 colorways that have defined the legacy of the Air Jordan 4.

7. "Oreo"

2015 release, image via Nike

The Air Jordan 4 “Oreo” is all about sleek sophistication. With its black leather upper and playful white speckles on the midsole, this sneaker is as versatile as it is stylish. It’s the kind of colorway that’s perfect for both dressing up and keeping things casual. The simple, refined design makes it a timeless favorite, combining classic appeal with a touch of fun. Whether you’re hitting the streets or just kicking back, the “Oreo” is a go-to choice for those who appreciate style.

6. "Thunder"

2012 release, image via Nike

When you think of the Air Jordan 4 “Thunder,” picture a burst of electricity lighting up your sneaker game. The bold yellow upper paired with sleek black accents creates an electrifying look. This sneaker is all about vibrant energy and fierce style. If you’re the type who loves to turn heads and rock bold colors, the “Thunder” is your perfect shoe. As one of the most iconic colorways, it has defined the Jordan 4 for sure.

5. "Cool Grey"

2019 release, image via Nike

The Air Jordan 4 “Cool Grey” is all about understated style. Its grey tones and simple accents offer a sleek, clean look that works well with just about any outfit. This colorway is idael for those who want a subtle yet stylish sneaker. It updates the classic Air Jordan 4 with a modern touch, making it versatile and easy to wear. If you appreciate a more refined, minimalist approach, the “Cool Grey” is a great option.

4. "Military Blue"

2024 release, image via Nike

The Air Jordan 4 “Military Blue” brings a breath of fresh air with its nice white leather and bold blue accents. This colorway pays homage to military influences while keeping the classic Jordan vibe. It’s a sneaker that mixes heritage with a modern twist, making it a great choice. Originally released in 1989, it returned earlier this year in May, proving it’s still a sought-after sneaker. The “Military Blue” adds a splash of color and character to the Jordan 4 model.

3. "Fire Red"

2012 release, image via Flight Club

The Air Jordan 4 “Fire Red” is a standout with its striking color scheme. The bright red accents against the white leather upper give it a presence that’s hard to miss. Released in 1989, the “Fire Red” made its return in 2012 and again in 2020, proving its timeless appeal. It’s a statement piece that brings vibrant energy and classic style to the Air Jordan 4 lineup.

2. "White Cement"

2016 release, image via Nike

The Air Jordan 4 “White Cement” is gearing up for a highly anticipated return in 2025. This classic sneaker is all about that iconic look—white leather with grey cement speckles. It’s the perfect mix of style and nostalgia, creating its timeless appeal. Whether you’re a long-time fan or new to shoes, the “White Cement” effortlessly blends into any wardrobe, making it a must-have. As it makes its comeback, expect it to bring the same charm that it has for 25 years.

1. "Bred"

2019 release, image via Nike