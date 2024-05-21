Air Jordan 6 “Reverse Oreo” Official Photos Revealed

Image via Nike

Nike dropped the official look for this pair.

The Air Jordan 6 is set for another exciting release with the upcoming "Reverse Oreo" colorway dropping this June. This new version of the classic silhouette offers a fresh take on the iconic design by flipping the color scheme for a unique twist. Featuring a predominantly black upper with white accents, the "Reverse Oreo" colorway pays homage to the beloved cookies and cream theme. The combination of black suede overlays and white leather underlays creates a bold, eye-catching contrast.

The Jumpman logo is prominently displayed on the heel and lace lock, adding a touch of branding to the sleek design. With its timeless style and versatile color palette, the Air Jordan 6 "Reverse Oreo" is sure to be a hit among sneaker enthusiasts and collectors alike. Whether you're hitting the courts or the streets, this release offers the perfect blend of style and performance. As the release date approaches, anticipation is building for the chance to snag a pair of these coveted kicks. Stay tuned for more updates on the Air Jordan 6 "Reverse Oreo."

"Reverse Oreo" Air Jordan 6

Image via Nike

These sneakers boast an icy blue, translucent sole paired with a white and black midsole. Also, the uppers are crafted from a white leather base with matching white leather overlays. Further, additional black and white-speckled accents appear on the heel tab and tongue. The tongues and heels also feature black and white Jordan branding. Overall, this pair showcases a clean and iconic color scheme. The timeless black and white combination is flawlessly executed in this design.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 6 “Reverse Oreo” will be released on June 8th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $200 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike
Image via Nike

