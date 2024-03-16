Air Jordan 6 “Reverse Oreo” Receives Detailed Look

The Air Jordan 6 is gearing up for another exciting release with the upcoming "Reverse Oreo" colorway set to drop this June. This new iteration of the classic silhouette offers a fresh take on the iconic design, flipping the color scheme for a unique twist. Featuring a predominantly black upper with white accents, the "Reverse Oreo" colorway pays homage to the beloved cookies and cream theme. The combination of black suede overlays and white leather underlays creates a striking contrast that is both bold and eye-catching.

The Jumpman logo adorns the heel and lace lock, adding a touch of branding to the sleek design. With its timeless design and versatile color palette, the Air Jordan 6 "Reverse Oreo" is sure to be a hit among sneakerheads and collectors alike. Whether you're hitting the courts or hitting the streets, this release offers the perfect blend of style and performance. As the release date approaches, anticipation is building for the chance to cop a pair of these coveted kicks. Stay tuned for more updates on the Air Jordan 6 "Reverse Oreo."

"Reverse Oreo" Air Jordan 6

Image via JD Sports UK

The sneakers feature an icy blue, translucent sole, and a white and black midsole. The uppers are constructed of a white leather base with white leather overlays. Other black and white-speckled accents can be found on the heel tab and on the tongue. Black and white Jordan branding is located on both the tongues and heels of the shoes. Overall, this pair features a clean and iconic color combination. Black and white will always work, and they certainly do in this pair.

More Photos

Sneaker News reports that the Air Jordan 6 “Reverse Oreo” will be released on June 8th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $200 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

