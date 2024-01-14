Air Jordan 6 “Reverse Oreo” Gets New Exclusive Photos

The Air Jordan 6 is set to turn heads once again with its upcoming "Reverse Oreo" colorway, offering a fresh take on the classic silhouette. This edition combines elements of the iconic Oreo color scheme, flipping them to create a unique and eye-catching design. The "Reverse Oreo" iteration retains the Air Jordan 6's signature features, including the distinctive lace toggle, visible Air unit, and sleek midsole. The black and white color palette brings a timeless and versatile vibe to the sneaker, making it a standout choice for enthusiasts and collectors alike.

Scheduled to hit the shelves soon, the "Reverse Oreo" release builds anticipation among sneaker fans. The Air Jordan 6, known for its basketball heritage and stylish appeal, continues to captivate with each new iteration. The "Reverse Oreo" colorway, with its monochromatic elegance and thoughtful design twist, promises to be a sought-after addition to the Air Jordan lineup. Whether on the courts or the streets, the Air Jordan 6 in "Reverse Oreo" is poised to make a statement, combining heritage and innovation in a fresh way.

"Reverse Oreo" Air Jordan 6

The sneakers feature an icy blue, translucent sole, and a white and black midsole. The uppers are constructed of a white leather base with white leather overlays. Other black and white-speckled accents can be found on the heel tab and on the tongue. Black and white Jordan branding is located on both the tongues and heels of the shoes. Overall, this pair features a clean and iconic color combination. Black and white will always work, and they certainly do in this pair.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 6 “Reverse Oreo” will be released on June 8th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $200 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

