Nike Air Max 90 "Dunkin’ Donuts" Official Photos Revealed

Prepare for a sweet treat for your feet with the upcoming "Dunkin' Donuts" colorway of the Nike Air Max 90. This playful edition draws inspiration from the iconic coffee and donut chain, infusing the classic Air Max 90 silhouette with delicious details. The "Dunkin' Donuts" iteration, set to release soon, features a color palette reminiscent of Dunkin's branding, with a mix of brown, orange, and pink accents. The playful design pays homage to the beloved coffee shop, adding a flavorful twist to the Air Max 90's timeless design.

As sneaker enthusiasts eagerly await this release, the "Dunkin' Donuts" Nike Air Max 90 promises to be a standout choice for those who appreciate a dash of whimsy in their footwear. The combination of classic Air Max comfort and the playful Dunkin' theme make these sneakers a unique and eye-catching addition to any collection. Whether you're a sneakerhead or a Dunkin' Donuts aficionado, the "Dunkin' Donuts" Air Max 90 allows you to express your love for both style and sweets. Step into a world of flavor and fashion with this upcoming release, where the Air Max 90 becomes a delightful canvas for Dunkin' Donuts-inspired design.

"Dunkin’ Donuts" Nike Air Max 90

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a vibrant orange, grey, and black rubber sole and a clean white midsole. The midsole also featured the air bubble, a staple of the Air Max 90. The sneakers feature a white mesh base with grey and black overlays. Vibrant pink accents can be found on the sides and the heel tab. Also, Nike branding can be found on the tongue and on the heel.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air Max 90 "Dunkin’ Donuts" will be released in the spring. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $130 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

