Air Jordan 4 OG “White Cement” Gets Release Date

The Air Jordan 4 OG is set for a highly anticipated return in the "White Cement" colorway on May 17, 2025. This release will feature a build closer to the original '89 version and will be available in family sizing. Fans of this classic silhouette are eagerly awaiting its revival. The "White Cement" colorway is legendary, with a clean white leather upper complemented by cement grey details. Black accents on the wings, heel tab, and midsole enhance its timeless appeal. The iconic Jumpman logo on the tongue and heel stays true to the original design, maintaining its classic look.

This sneaker promises enhanced durability and comfort, making it suitable for both casual and athletic wear. The speckled cement print on the midsole and wings remains a defining element, evoking nostalgia for longtime fans. The return of the Air Jordan 4 OG "White Cement" is more than just a reissue; it’s a celebration of a sneaker that has profoundly influenced sneaker culture. As May 17, 2025, approaches, anticipation builds for this iconic release, reminding fans of the lasting impact of the Air Jordan 4 OG. This drop is sure to be a highlight in any sneakerhead's collection.

"White Cement" Air Jordan 4 OG

These sneakers feature a gray rubber sole paired with a black and white midsole, delivering a sleek and balanced foundation. Also, the base and overlays are crafted from white leather, giving the shoes a clean and sophisticated appearance. Further, cement grey accents enhance the support wings, midsole, and heel, adding a distinctive touch that stands out. Red and black branding is also on the tongue and heels complete the design, providing a striking contrast.