"University Blue" Air Jordan 4 RM Gets A Modern Update

The Air Jordan 4 RM “University Blue” brings a fresh twist to the iconic Jordan silhouette. This remastered (RM) low-top version blends classic elements with updated design cues. Also, the sneakers feature a clean white leather base accented by soft grey suede overlays, adding texture and depth to the look. Bright university blue details on the midsole, tongue, and branding provide a vibrant pop of color. The midsole is equipped with a visible Air unit, ensuring comfort and responsiveness for everyday wear. A gum rubber outsole adds a unique touch while enhancing durability and traction. The blue Jumpman logo on the heel and tongue ties the design together, keeping the branding bold yet sleek.

This colorway is ideal for sneakerheads who appreciate understated tones with a splash of vibrancy. The mix of premium materials and functional design makes the Air Jordan 4 RM “University Blue” perfect for both casual wear and standout style. With its updated low-top profile, it offers a fresh take on a fan-favorite silhouette. Jordan Brand continues to innovate while honoring its rich heritage. The “University Blue” colorway captures a balance between nostalgia and modern design. It’s a must-have for fans of the Air Jordan 4 looking to elevate their sneaker rotation. Finally, keep an eye out for its release—it’s bound to sell fast.

"University Blue" Air Jordan 4 RM

Image via Nike

These sneakers feature a gum and white outsole paired with a white, including a Nike Air unit for extra comfort. Additionally, the uppers are crafted from leather and suede, combined with grey suede overlays. Further, University Blue accents are just above the midsole and heels. White laces and a grey tongue complete the simple color palette. The tongues showcase red Jordan Brand logos, while the heels display "Nike Air" branding in blue.

More Photos

Sneaker News reports that the Air Jordan 4 RM “University Blue” will be released in the spring of 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $150 when they are released.

Image via Nike