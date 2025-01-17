Air Jordan 1 High OG “Year Of The Snake” Will Be Extremely Limited

Jordan Brand kicks off 2025 with the Air Jordan 1 High OG "Year of the Snake," celebrating the Lunar New Year and 40 years of the iconic sneaker. Limited to just 3,399 pairs, this Asia-exclusive release brings cultural heritage to life with premium craftsmanship and thoughtful details. Also, the design draws inspiration from Xuanwu, a legendary figure in Chinese mythology. Representing protection and longevity, Xuanwu’s influence gives the sneaker a deep cultural connection. Part of the Jordan New Year Series, this release merges tradition with modern luxury. Overall, crafted from high-grade cowhide leather, the upper, laces, and lining exude sophistication.

Each pair feels elevated with 24K gold-plated details, including the Wings logo and lace tips, adding a lavish touch. Also, these premium accents ensure the sneaker stands out as a collector's item. The color palette is bold yet refined, combining rich tones that evoke the spirit of the Year of the Snake. Further, every pair comes individually numbered, emphasizing its exclusivity and making it a must-have for dedicated fans. With its blend of mythology, luxury, and exclusivity, the "Year of the Snake" Air Jordan 1 High OG sets the tone for 2025. This release pays tribute to history while pushing the boundaries of sneaker design. Collectors will want to act fast—this pair will become a grail.

"Xuanwu" Air Jordan 1 High OG

The sneakers feature a crisp sail midsole paired with a bold black and orange rubber sole. Also, the uppers of the sneakers are comprised of sail leather, with golden-tinted snakeskin leather overlays on near the toebox and laces. Further, the Swoosh and heels are made of black and orange bases, with intricate detailing throughout. Finally, there is gold branding on the tongues.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 High OG “Year Of The Snake” will be released in February 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $355 when they are released.

