Jordan Spizike Low “Dark Obsidian” Officially Unveiled

The Jordan Spizike Low is gearing up for a fresh release with the upcoming "Dark Obsidian" colorway. This sneaker combines the best of classic Jordan elements with a modern twist. The new colorway features a striking dark blue and black scheme that’s both sleek and stylish. The Jordan Spizike Low is known for its unique blend of design elements from various Air Jordan models. It’s a nod to Spike Lee’s influence in the sneaker world. This low-top version brings a more casual vibe while maintaining that signature Jordan flair. The "Dark Obsidian" colorway enhances its appeal, giving it a bold and sophisticated look.
The combination of these two colors creates a dynamic and versatile look that's perfect for any occasion. The sneaker also features the iconic elephant print accents, adding a touch of classic Jordan heritage. Comfort is key with the Jordan Spizike Low. It offers great support and cushioning, making it ideal for everyday wear. The low-top design ensures flexibility and ease of movement, whether you’re on the court or the street. Keep an eye out for the drop date. The Jordan Spizike Low "Dark Obsidian" is a must-have addition to any collection.
"Dark Obsidian" Jordan Spizike Low
A rubber sole in black and a midsole in black create the base of the sneakers. Further, the midsole houses an air bubble beneath the heels. Also, the uppers are crafted from dark blue leather, accented with a obsidian elephant print along the toebox and heels. Next, dark mesh lines the sides. Jordan branding is located on the tongues and heels of the sneakers.
More Photos
House Of Heat reports that the Jordan Spizike Low “Dark Obsidian” will be released sometime this year, likely this fall. Also, the sneaker will have a retail price of $160 when it is released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We'll keep you informed about the newest releases from top brands.
