Jordan Spizike Low "Formula 23" Gets Official Images

A new Spizike coming later this year.

The Jordan Spizike Low is set to make a statement with its upcoming "Formula 23" colorway. This new release features a predominantly white color scheme, offering a clean and timeless look. Red and blue accents add vibrant pops of color, enhancing the overall design. The "Formula 23" collection promises to deliver style and performance. The upper of the Spizike Low is crafted from premium white leather, ensuring durability and comfort. Red accents can be seen on the eyelets, adding a touch of boldness.

The iconic elephant print, a signature of the Spizike line, subtly adorns the mudguard and heel, tying the design elements together. The low-top silhouette of the Jordan Spizike Low offers versatility, making it suitable for both casual wear and athletic activities. The rubber outsole provides excellent traction, ensuring stability on various surfaces. The shoe's construction focuses on comfort, with cushioned insoles that offer support for all-day wear. Sneaker enthusiasts eagerly anticipate the release of the "Formula 23" colorway.

"Formula 23" Jordan Spizike Low

A rubber sole in dark blue and a midsole in white create the base of the sneakers. Further, the midsole houses an air bubble beneath the heels. Also, the uppers are crafted from white leather, accented with a sail and navy elephant print along the toebox and heels. Next, sail mesh lines the sides. Red and blue accents make an appearance on lace locks, the tongue, and heels. Finally, the tongues showcase the Jordan logo.

Nice Kicks reports that the Jordan Spizike Low “Formula 23” will be released later this year. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $160 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

