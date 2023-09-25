Jordan Spizike Low “Obsidian” Releasing Next Year

The Jordan Spizike Low is making waves with its upcoming "Obsidian" colorway, set to turn heads and capture hearts. This fresh iteration boasts a striking blend of deep obsidian blue and clean white accents, exuding a timeless appeal that's hard to ignore. The Spizike Low's design pays homage to the iconic Air Jordan models that came before it, combining elements from various classics into one unique silhouette. Featuring premium materials and top-notch craftsmanship, it promises durability and comfort, making it perfect for both the court and the streets.

Sneaker enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting the release of the "Obsidian" colorway, as it promises to be a standout addition to the Jordan Spizike Low lineup. Stay tuned for the drop date, as these kicks are sure to be in high demand, representing a fusion of heritage and contemporary style in the world of sneakers. Don't miss out on this stylish homage to Jordan's legacy. Overall, these sneakers combine elements from the silhouettes that are fan favorites, and they will be released in a clean colorway next year.

"Obsidian" Jordan Spizike Low

Image via Kicks Finder

The sneakers feature a dark obsidian blue rubber sole and a clean white midsole. The midsole contains an air bubble under the heels. A white leather constructs the uppers, with a grey and blue elephant print lining the toebox and heels. White mesh can be found on the sides, and white laces complete the design. Obsidian cents include the lace locks, tongue, and heels. The tongue features the Jordan logo in two places. Also, although official images are unavailable, we can assume the Jumpman will also adorn the heels.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Jordan Spizike Low “Obsidian” will be released in the spring of 2024. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $160 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Kicks Finder

Image via Kicks Finder

[Via]