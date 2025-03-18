Lefty Gunplay’s Mugshot Surfaces As New Details Emerge About Rolling Loud Arrest

Lefty Gunplay was scheduled to take the stage at Rolling Loud California over the weekend, but unfortunately, his fans got some disappointing news instead. No Jumper reported that he was arrested just outside festival grounds, meaning his performance was canceled. Footage of the arrest quickly began making its rounds online, and festival attendees were informed of the cancelation via a tweet by the official Rolling Loud X account. According to online arrest records, his bond was set at $500K, and a court date was set for March 18.

A representative for the Baldwin Park Police Department told L.A TACO that Lefty had an outstanding arrest warrant stemming from a previous case. Reportedly, he was discovered in posession of a firearm back in 2023 despite having previous felony convictions. For now, further details surrounding his case have yet to be revealed. His mugshot recently surfaced on social media, however, showing him looking relatively unbothered. At the time of writing, Lefty Gunplay's team has yet to publicly address the arrest.

Lefty Gunplay's Legal Issues

This isn't the performer's first run-in with the law, as he was also arrested last month. He was taken into custody in Texas for three alleged offenses. According to The Express Tribune, the charges included "failing to wear a seatbelt, possessing a prohibited item in a correctional facility, and having a controlled substance in his possession." He posted a $35K bond and was released the same day.

Reportedly, he had been in El Paso to host a party and perform at a local sports bar, but missed it due to his legal woes. He later issued an apology, promising to make it up to his supporters. “Later on, I’ll get into what really happened, but if you know, you know,” he told radio host Patti Diaz. “I feel like I gotta make it up to my El Paso fans. I know I have a lot of supporters in Texas. Things didn’t go as planned, but everything happens for a reason. I love Texas… Hopefully, we can make it right.”