Lefty Gunplay’s Mugshot Surfaces As New Details Emerge About Rolling Loud Arrest

BY Caroline Fisher 469 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Lefty Gunplay Mugshot Hip Hop News
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 30: Lefty GunPlay attends the "Kings Of The West" concert presented by Bobby Dee at Peacock Theater on November 30, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Tullberg/Getty Images)
According to online arrest records, Lefty Gunplay's bond was set at $500K, and a court date was set for March 18.

Lefty Gunplay was scheduled to take the stage at Rolling Loud California over the weekend, but unfortunately, his fans got some disappointing news instead. No Jumper reported that he was arrested just outside festival grounds, meaning his performance was canceled. Footage of the arrest quickly began making its rounds online, and festival attendees were informed of the cancelation via a tweet by the official Rolling Loud X account. According to online arrest records, his bond was set at $500K, and a court date was set for March 18.

A representative for the Baldwin Park Police Department told L.A TACO that Lefty had an outstanding arrest warrant stemming from a previous case. Reportedly, he was discovered in posession of a firearm back in 2023 despite having previous felony convictions. For now, further details surrounding his case have yet to be revealed. His mugshot recently surfaced on social media, however, showing him looking relatively unbothered. At the time of writing, Lefty Gunplay's team has yet to publicly address the arrest.

Read More: Lefty Gunplay Allegedly Arrested Just Minutes Before Hitting Rolling Loud Stage

Lefty Gunplay's Legal Issues

This isn't the performer's first run-in with the law, as he was also arrested last month. He was taken into custody in Texas for three alleged offenses. According to The Express Tribune, the charges included "failing to wear a seatbelt, possessing a prohibited item in a correctional facility, and having a controlled substance in his possession." He posted a $35K bond and was released the same day.

Reportedly, he had been in El Paso to host a party and perform at a local sports bar, but missed it due to his legal woes. He later issued an apology, promising to make it up to his supporters. “Later on, I’ll get into what really happened, but if you know, you know,” he told radio host Patti Diaz. “I feel like I gotta make it up to my El Paso fans. I know I have a lot of supporters in Texas. Things didn’t go as planned, but everything happens for a reason. I love Texas… Hopefully, we can make it right.”

Read More: New Footage Shows Lefty Gunplay In Custody After Arrest In Texas

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 1.6K
The 2023 ESPY Awards - Red Carpet Sports Damar Hamlin Awards ESPY To Team Who Saved His Life 1139
Calibash 2025 Music Lefty Gunplay Allegedly Arrested Just Minutes Before Hitting Rolling Loud Stage 7.7K
Erika Goldring/Getty Images Gossip Disturbing Footage Shows Astroworld Festival Victim Being Dropped On Her Head 72.0K