Lefty Gunplay Details "Cool" Relationship With Kendrick Lamar

He claims Dot "loves" him.

Lefty Gunplay is having a huge 2024. The rapper dropped a staggering four albums during the year. He also had a breakout guest appearance on Kendrick Lamar's song "tv off." The single was a standout on Lamar's album, GNX, and peaked at number two on the Billboard Hot 100. Lefty Gunplay is a burgeoning star, and he's made it clear that his relationship with Lamar is strong. The rapper recently sat down for an interview in which he claimed Lamar was the most famous person in his phone. He also assured fans that he could call K. Dot whenever he wanted.

"I'll call Kendrick right now," Lefty Gunplay told the interviewer. "He'll answer me, yeah, for sure." He went on to explain that he's developed a friendship with the Lamar since they collaborated. The rapper added that Lamar "loves" him, and would do whatever was necessary to link up if needed. "He loves me," Lefty Gunplay asserted. "If I need to talk to Kendrick Lamar right now, he gon' answer. We're cool like that." He also explained the ways in which his life has changed since his "tv off" appearance. Lefty Gunplay stated that he now has people making calls for him.

Lefty Gunplay Confirms He's "Cool" With K. Dot

"We're so famous that he gets ahold of me through his team," Gunplay explained. "And low-key I'm becoming that famous where we got so much going on." The rapper is thrilled to be rising up the ranks in terms of hip hop stardom. Still, he maintains that his bond with Lamar is legitimate. "If I need him to know that 'Lefty said he really needs to talk to you,'" he noted. "He'll call. I know he will. Shout out Kendrick." It has only been a few months since the release of "tv off," but Lefty Gunplay has already delved into the circumstances in which he clicked with Lamar.