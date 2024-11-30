Lefty Gunplay Bashes Drake For Taking Legal Action Against "Not Like Us"

More Aubrey hate.

Lefty Gunplay has gotten lots of shine in the last few weeks. The Los Angeles artist had a guest spot on Kendrick Lamar's new album GNX, which has been uniformly praised by fans and critics. Lefty is clearly team Kendrick in the Drake vs. K. Dot battle. He made it clear during a recent appearance on the Bootleg Kev podcast. Lefty Gunplay discussed his involvement in Lamar's album, as well as his opinion on Drake and the rapper's UMG legal case. You can probably guess which way he leans.

Bootleg Kev inquired about the GNX release date, which aligned with Lefty Gunplay's own release date. The rapper admitted he didn't know when Lamar planned to drop and probably would have delayed his own album had he known. "L.A. freeze," Lefty stated. The rapper then started to rattle off names that he would move back his release date for, and people offscreen threw out suggestions. One of the people off the screen asked about Drake, but Lefty Gunplay didn't bite. "Nah," he asserted. "We don't do Drake no more." Lefty Gunplay did give love to J Cole and Travis Scott, though, implying he would show them the respect of pushing his release date back.

Lefty Gunplay Described Drake's Actions As "Ho* Sh*t"

Lefty Gunplay then gave his two cents on the UMG lawsuit that Drake has teased. He claimed that he would never do such a thing, and voiced confusion as to why Drake has. "I wouldn't do that," Lefty said. "That's some h* sh*t." Lefty Gunplay then questioned why Drizzy is taking such a combative stance over something he deems to be good for the rap. "Why you gonna hate," Lefty Gunplay asked. "It's all love. Why you gonna hate on the next man getting a bag 'cuse he was better?" To rub even more salt in the Drake wound, the rapper claimed that the 6 God reached out to him prior to the feud.