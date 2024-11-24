Kendrick Lamar & Mustard Have Another Hit With The Thought-Provoking "Tv Off"

It might come across as a loud and rambunctious banger on the outside, but there's much more than meets the eye.

Tryna show n****s the ropes before they hung from a rope I'm prophetic, they only talk about it how I get it Only good for saving face, seen the cosmetics How many heads I gotta take to level my aesthetics? Hurry up and get your muscle up, we out the plyometric Nicarana by the lux, soon as I up the highest metric

"tv off" might seem very similar to "Not Like Us" on the surface, especially with the triumphant horn sections and contagious energy. However, the lyrical content is a great contrast and secretly plays into the track's theme of deceit, superficiality, and more. Lamar mentioned on "The Day The Party Died" how he wanted to reset the culture that we are experiencing in rap right now. This GNX cut almost feels like a pseudo-sequel in some ways, as he mentions how social media ruins people's perceptions, society's questionable decisions and how they impact the world, and more. It might a stretch on our part, but this is what Kendrick's music allows for.

Kendrick Lamar and Mustard are cooking with fish grease once again, this time on "tv off." This collaboration follows the incredible and historic success of "Not Like Us," the dagger diss record from the tense beef with Drake . It finds a home on K. Dot's brand-new surprise album GNX which hit streaming out of the blue on Friday, November 22. This is a great way to capitalize on the hype of the aforementioned West Coast anthem, but also to build upon these two's chemistry going forward.

