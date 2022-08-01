arrest footage
- Pop CultureWhy Was Adult Film Star Lisa Ann Arrested?The retired adult film star provided her side of the story on an episode of "The Lisa Ann Experience" after the arrest. By TeeJay Small
- SportsChandler Jones Supposedly Handcuffed After Interaction With Police Officers At His Arizona Home: WatchThere is no word on why the police showed up or the reason for restraining him, according to TMZ Sports. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicOffset Accused Of Snitching After Edited Clip Of 2018 Arrest SurfacesThe one-minute clip shows police officers detaining Offset and his associate, who had a license to carry. By Aron A.
- CrimeKodak Black's July Drug Trafficking Arrest Footage Has Been Released: WatchThe Florida rapper's frustration was evident in the video as he smacked himself in the head while shouting, "F*ck, bro. Damn, dawg!"By Hayley Hynes