Druski Struggles To Fit Inside Cop Car In Newly Surfaced Arrest Footage

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 1241 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Druski Cop Car Arrest Footage Pop Culture News
Mar 15, 2023; Houston, Texas, USA; Comedian and internet personality Druski prepares to attempt a ceremonial free throw before the game between the Houston Rockets and the Los Angeles Lakers at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Druski is trying to clear his name in another legal matter, that being a Diddy lawsuit accusing him of sexual assault.

Druski had a small run-in with the law back in October of last year for running a stop sign. In newly surfaced body cam footage of his arrest, you can see that his trip to jail to clear the situation up was not the smoothest.

Per TMZ, a police officer explained the comedian's situation and revealed he had a suspended license and, apparently, no insurance for his vehicle. The cop used two pairs of handcuffs and escorted him to the cop car, although he had trouble fitting in the backseat, as his legs were too big. Then, the police officer said the Maryland native should just lay on his back while they make the trip to the police station.

"In October 2024, Mr. Desbordes was briefly detained and promptly released after driving with a suspended license caused by two unpaid traffic tickets – not for skipping court or a lapse in auto insurance," Druski's spokesperson reportedly stated to TMZ. "He swiftly paid the outstanding balance for the citations and his license has since been fully restored."

Read More: Druski Divulges On What Went Wrong With Rubi Rose Relationship

Druski Diddy Lawsuit

However, this is not the biggest legal obstacle in Druski's way. He is trying to clear his name in a lawsuit that accused him, Diddy, and Odell Beckham Jr. of sexual assault, allegations he and those other individuals staunchly deny.

In order to do so, the 30-year-old brought up his old bank statements, phone records, and other financial records. This is so he can show his alleged innocence, as the year in which this alleged incident occurred was in 2018. Back then, Druski was neither rich nor famous. As such, he wants to prove that and use it as evidence of his supposed lack of involvement.

Perhaps the Coulda Been Records boss could sidestep this legal matter much like he did his traffic violation stop. But we will see what a court concludes.

Elsewhere, Druski's relationship revelations and comical celebrity interactions continue to keep him busy in his career and in his social media presence. Even when obstacles pop up, he finds a way to focus on more fulfilling matters and fix these situations with grace.

Read More: Odell Beckham Jr. Responds To Druski Amid Viral Diddy Allegations

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 2.5K
Druski Clear Name Diddy Lawsuit Hip Hop News Pop Culture Druski Tries To Clear His Name In Diddy Lawsuit By Proving His Humble Beginnings 1109
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 53.8K
Craig Barritt/Getty Images News Tyga Reportedly Gets Ferrari Repossessed While Bentley Shopping 18.9K