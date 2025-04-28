Druski Struggles To Fit Inside Cop Car In Newly Surfaced Arrest Footage

Druski had a small run-in with the law back in October of last year for running a stop sign. In newly surfaced body cam footage of his arrest, you can see that his trip to jail to clear the situation up was not the smoothest.

Per TMZ, a police officer explained the comedian's situation and revealed he had a suspended license and, apparently, no insurance for his vehicle. The cop used two pairs of handcuffs and escorted him to the cop car, although he had trouble fitting in the backseat, as his legs were too big. Then, the police officer said the Maryland native should just lay on his back while they make the trip to the police station.

"In October 2024, Mr. Desbordes was briefly detained and promptly released after driving with a suspended license caused by two unpaid traffic tickets – not for skipping court or a lapse in auto insurance," Druski's spokesperson reportedly stated to TMZ. "He swiftly paid the outstanding balance for the citations and his license has since been fully restored."

Druski Diddy Lawsuit

However, this is not the biggest legal obstacle in Druski's way. He is trying to clear his name in a lawsuit that accused him, Diddy, and Odell Beckham Jr. of sexual assault, allegations he and those other individuals staunchly deny.

In order to do so, the 30-year-old brought up his old bank statements, phone records, and other financial records. This is so he can show his alleged innocence, as the year in which this alleged incident occurred was in 2018. Back then, Druski was neither rich nor famous. As such, he wants to prove that and use it as evidence of his supposed lack of involvement.

Perhaps the Coulda Been Records boss could sidestep this legal matter much like he did his traffic violation stop. But we will see what a court concludes.