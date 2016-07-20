Police car
- GamingFortnite Removes Police Cars From Game In New UpdateThe new Fortnite update has removed all police cars from the popular video game.By Madusa S.
- CrimeMaryland Cop Charged After Fatally Shooting Handcuffed Man In Police CarAn officer shot a handcuffed man while he was sitting in the front seat of a cop car.By Kevin Goddard
- Antics50 Cent Smashes Police Car In Return To InstagramDid you miss him?By Alex Zidel
- MusicJustin Bieber's Bodyguard Avoids Criminal Charges For Injuring Two CopsLeniency awarded to Michael Arana.By Devin Ch
- MusicReginae Carter & YFN Lucci Allegedly Arrested Together In TennesseeReginae Carter and YFN Lucci had some trouble with police last night. By Matthew Parizot
- LifeVideo Footage Shows A Man Driving Right Into A Police Car While Playing Pokemon GoVideo footage of the latest Pokemon Go accident.By Kyle Rooney