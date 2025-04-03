Rubi Rose Admits She Really Dated Druski And Reveals Why She Lied About PR Stunt

In the months since Rubi Rose and Druski broke up, both of them seemed to present very different interpretations of their relationship. The former claimed it was all just a public relations stunt for clout and attention, whereas the latter maintained they really dated and then broke up. For those unaware, they first sparked rumors back in April of 2024 and had broken up by the beginning of July. However, during a recent appearance on Adin Ross' livestream, Rose admitted she was just hurt. She confirmed she did date the comedian and explained why she decided to lie about their fling being a PR stunt.

"Okay, something embarrassing that I've never told anybody," Rubi Rose remarked concerning Druski. "Okay, me and Dru were really in a relationship and I said it was PR because he pissed me the f**k off and hurt my feelings, so yeah. But that was really lame of me and embarrassing that I shouldn't have said that. But it was, like, I had to stand on it, but, you know, it's in the past now. And we're friends and we're cool still. And we've known each other for, like, ten years. Like, since high school type s**t."

Read More: Rubi Rose Reveals Colossal OnlyFans Earnings

Why Did Rubi Rose & Druski Break Up?

When it comes to Druski's thoughts on the Rubi Rose relationship, he told The Breakfast Club earlier this year he probably made a lot of mistakes in their relationship, whether relating to their public-facing image or their actual bond. This seems to line up with Rose's newest revelation, and we wonder whether or not he will also elaborate on this matter in the near future. Still, no one really knows enough about their relationship to speculate on it or cast judgement for these developments... Well, except the former couple themselves, of course.