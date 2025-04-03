Rubi Rose Admits She Really Dated Druski And Reveals Why She Lied About PR Stunt

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 869 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Rubi Rose Admits Dated Druski Lied PR Stunt Hip Hop News
Feb 14, 2025; Oakland, California, USA; Druski (1) of Team Rice reacts after a play during the celebrity game ahead of the 2025 NBA All Star Game at Oakland Arena. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Rubi Rose and Druski first sparked dating rumors in April of 2024, but by the time July rolled around, their relationship was no more.

In the months since Rubi Rose and Druski broke up, both of them seemed to present very different interpretations of their relationship. The former claimed it was all just a public relations stunt for clout and attention, whereas the latter maintained they really dated and then broke up. For those unaware, they first sparked rumors back in April of 2024 and had broken up by the beginning of July. However, during a recent appearance on Adin Ross' livestream, Rose admitted she was just hurt. She confirmed she did date the comedian and explained why she decided to lie about their fling being a PR stunt.

"Okay, something embarrassing that I've never told anybody," Rubi Rose remarked concerning Druski. "Okay, me and Dru were really in a relationship and I said it was PR because he pissed me the f**k off and hurt my feelings, so yeah. But that was really lame of me and embarrassing that I shouldn't have said that. But it was, like, I had to stand on it, but, you know, it's in the past now. And we're friends and we're cool still. And we've known each other for, like, ten years. Like, since high school type s**t."

Read More: Rubi Rose Reveals Colossal OnlyFans Earnings

Why Did Rubi Rose & Druski Break Up?

When it comes to Druski's thoughts on the Rubi Rose relationship, he told The Breakfast Club earlier this year he probably made a lot of mistakes in their relationship, whether relating to their public-facing image or their actual bond. This seems to line up with Rose's newest revelation, and we wonder whether or not he will also elaborate on this matter in the near future. Still, no one really knows enough about their relationship to speculate on it or cast judgement for these developments... Well, except the former couple themselves, of course.

Still, these two will defend each other if people speak too freely on them. When Fresh & Fit's Myron Gaines dragged Rubi Rose through the mud while attacking Druski, she clapped back at him with fiery force. No matter what really went on in their relationship, it's at least heartening to hear they still maintain an amicable and supportive bond.

Read More: Odell Beckham Jr. Issues Stern Warning Amid Diddy & Druski Allegations

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Druski Hosts Premiere Watch Party For “Coulda Been Love” Series Presented By DON JULIO Tequila &amp; Monster Energy Relationships Druski Divulges On What Went Wrong With Rubi Rose Relationship 2.9K
Screenshot 2024-04-29 at 10.27.01 AM Relationships Are Druski & Rubi Rose Dating? A Look At Their Instagram Posts 5.1K
Wireless Festival: Finsbury Park Relationships Rubi Rose Accuses Druski Of Paying Her For A PR Relationship 3.9K
2024 PrizePicks World Championship Beef Rubi Rose Clowns Fresh & Fit's Myron Gaines After Mentioning Her While Bashing Druski 3.5K