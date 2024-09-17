Rubi Rose Accuses Druski Of Paying Her For A PR Relationship

Rubi Rose says Druski is still "funny and nice."

Rubi Rose says she didn't actually date Druski and the entire relationship was just paid P.R. She revealed the backstory to the short-lived romance in a series of posts on X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday. "And for the record i never slept with that man, n***a paid for PR. Not the p*ssy," Rose wrote, before adding in more posts, "He is funny and nice tho! I only give it up if I’m in love, ion care how much money a n***a got. I’m rich asf lol"

Fans shared plenty of laughs in the replies to Rose's admission. One user wrote: "Damn bruh you had that mf spending money on you and all you could do was give him kisses and asss grabs." Another joked: "N****s not even paying for p*ssy no more …they paying for the illusion of getting p*ssy." Others theorized how much she charged for the relationship.

Rubi Rose Performs In Atlanta

ATLANTA, GA - OCTOBER 19: Rubi Rose performs during Wicked (Spelhouse Homecoming Concert) Featuring 21 Savage at Forbes Arena at Morehouse College on October 19, 2022, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

Rose and Druski seemingly began dating back in April, sharing several photos together in the ensuing months. In late June, Rose posted about being single on social media. Eventually, Druski confirmed they were no longer an item in July. “[There wasn’t] nothing bad that happened," he explained at the time. "We just, you know – she’s a beautiful girl. She’s doing great in life, man. She’s making money, I’m doing the same… I learned that when you got a bad b*tch, you can’t really…when you have a beautiful woman, of that caliber…it comes with a lot.”

Rubi Rose Reflects On Druski Relationship