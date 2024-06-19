Rubi Rose Is Preparing For A "Me Too" Lawsuit With Cryptic Hints, DJ Akademiks Theorizes

Opium Saturdays Hosted By Rubi Rose
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - FEBRUARY 24: Rapper Rubi Rose attends Opium Saturdays at Opium on February 24, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)
According to DJ Akademiks, Rubi Rose might be "plotting."

It's no secret that Rubi Rose has been in the game for a long time, and at only 26 years old, this can make for some murky timelines. She famously appeared in Migos' "Bad and Boujee" music video, for example, which was released in October of 2016. The video vixen-turned-solo star recently went viral for her comments on the video, as she insinuated that she could have allegedly been underage while filming it on The Joe Budden Podcast. She later backtracked, confirming that she was 18 when she appeared in the video.

Prior to that controversy, however, she went viral for commenting on her past relationships with Travis Scott and Tyga in an interview with DJ Vlad. Again, her remarks sparked rumors that she may have allegedly been a minor when they got together, which is unconfirmed. Regardless, DJ Akademiks theorizes that she could have been dropping hints on purpose, and is gearing up for something major.

DJ Akademiks Weighs In On Rubi Rose's Recent Controversies

In a clip from one of his recent streams, Ak discusses Rubi's recent controversies. He shared his theory that she's preparing for a lawsuit against those who allegedly fornicated with her when she was a minor. "Rubi you know damn well what you're doing," he said. "Rubi out here plotting and dropping little peanuts to set up a Me Too case against all these f*ck n****s when she's probably gonna need some bread from them or some sh*t in the future."

"Don't y'all think it's interesting that Rubi keeps reminding us that all y'all favorite rappers was f*cking her underage?" he continued. "And also conveniently when she was overage, now made herself underage while talking about her being in one of the biggest videos in her career?" What do you think of DJ Akademiks speculating that Rubi Rose might be preparing for a major lawsuit? Do you agree with him or not? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

