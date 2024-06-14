Rubi Rose Refutes Claim That She Was 16 In "Bad And Boujee" Video

She set the record straight.

Rubi Rose has really take off in recent years. She's prepping for the release of her debut album, after a few well-received singles, but got her foot in the door by appearing in iconic 2010s music videos. Rose popped up in Cardi B's "WAP," but her first taste of hip-hop fame was when she popped up in "Bad and Boujee" by Migos. The song was a number one hit, and a calling card for the entertainer. It was, at least. Rose's recently 's recent appeared on the Joe Budden Podcast turned it into a controversy.

Rubi Rose told the podcaster that she was only 16 years old when she appeared in the video. This led to a strong online reaction, with many calling her casting wildly inappropriate. The backlash was so severe, in fact, that Rose had to clarify her statement after the episode aired. The rapper posted a clip of the Joe Budden Podcast on her Twitter account with a correction. "I was 18 in the 'Bad and Boujee' video y'all," she wrote. "My bad." The math checks out. Rubi Rose was born October 2, 1997, and the video for the Migos classic dropped on October 31, 2016. She shot the video when she was 18, and it actually came out when she was 19.

Rubi Rose Corrected Herself On Social Media

This isn't the first time Rubi Rose's age has been a topic of controversy. In December 2023, an interview with VladTV was posted to YouTube. In the interview, Rose alludes to being romantically involved with the rappers Travis Scott and 21 Savage. The problem is, she may have been underage at the time. She said both relationships happened a "long time ago," to which the host noted that she was only 21 when the interview was being conducted. Rose gave a telling look, but refused to comment.