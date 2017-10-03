bad and boujee
- MusicMigos Reveal Why Takeoff Was Absent From "Bad & Boujee"Quavo and Takeoff have finally addressed why Takeoff wasn't featured on the Migos' hit, "Bad and Boujee."By Cole Blake
- MusicJoe Budden Enjoys A Laugh Over His Infamous Migos InterviewJoe Budden reflects on an iconic cultural moment. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicMigos Might Be Bringing Lil Uzi Vert Out Of RetirementLooks like a new collab between the "Bad & Boujee" creators is on the way.By Aron A.
- Original ContentOffset's "The Set Gala": Saving The Best For Last?The Atlanta rapper is preparing to unleash a solo album that will hopefully peel back the layers of an untold story.By Luke Hinz
- MusicCharlamagne Tha God Confidently Dubs Migos "Better Than The Beatles""You don't need a Yoko Ono when you got Saweetie."By Mitch Findlay
- MusicNicki Minaj Gets Dragged For "White People" Comment Concerning Fight With Cardi BThere are many layers to hood politics.By Zaynab
- MusicMigos' Stylist Explains How Their Bad & Boujee Outfits Come TogetherZoe Costello explains how her Migos fashion creations come to life. By Chantilly Post
- MusicMigos Hang Oversized Replicas Of Their Chains Onstage At CoachellaMigos went in on the props for their Coachella performance.By Milca P.
- MusicLil Uzi Vert Vows To Return To His "Raw Talent" In 2018Lil Uzi Vert speaks out against "charting," promises some changes.By Mitch Findlay
- Original ContentVOTE: Who Won 2017? Choose From Future, Kendrick Lamar, Young Thug & MoreVote for who you think won the year in hip-hop.By Matt F
- MusicCardi B, Lil Pump Among Google's Most Searched Music Artists Of 2017Cardi B and Lil Pump were typed into that Google search bar a whole lot this year. By Matt F
- MusicLil Uzi Vert Talks “XO Tour Llif3” & How Being "Authentic" Made Him Successful“XO Tour Llif3” apparently was a throwaway track. By Chantilly Post
- Original ContentHottest Songs Of 2017Counting down the year in Rap and R&B songs.By HNHH Staff
- LifeWingstop & Wendy's Have Epic Twitter Rap BattleWendy's & Wingstop got time on their hands.By Chantilly Post