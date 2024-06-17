Rubi Rose's Rise: From "Bad & Boujee" To Hip-Hop's IT Girl

Dive into Rubi Rose’s rise to fame, exploring her dramatic relationships, bold controversies, and dynamic impact on hip-hop.

Rubi Rose is quickly becoming a name everyone in hip-hop needs to know. Her striking debut in Migos' "Bad & Boujee" music video wasn't just a flash in the pan—it was the spark that ignited her rise. With her magnetic presence and undeniable charm, Rubi grabbed the spotlight and never let go. What started as a standout cameo soon evolved into a dynamic career, proving she had far more to offer than just a pretty face in a viral hit.

Rubi Rose's transformation from video vixen to hip-hop heavyweight is a story of grit and guts. She took that initial burst of fame and turned it into a platform for her music, connecting with a growing audience that couldn't get enough of her raw talent and candid persona. Today, Rubi is not just riding the wave of her early success—she's making her waves, showing the world that she's a force to be reckoned with in the music scene.

The Early Years

Rubi Rose's journey into hip-hop started long before her cameo in "Bad & Boujee." Born and raised in Lexington, Kentucky, Rubi grew up surrounded by a rich blend of musical influences. Her Ethiopian heritage and American upbringing provided a unique backdrop that shaped her artistic vision. Even in her early years, Rubi was drawn to the energy and rhythm of hip-hop. She dreamed of one day making her mark in the industry.

We know her first big break came in 2016 when she appeared in the music video for Migos' breakout hit. This appearance was more than just a lucky break; it was a strategic move that showcased her ability to stand out in a crowd. With her striking looks and confident demeanor, Rubi captured the attention of fans and the industry. This initial exposure was the perfect launchpad for her music career, setting the stage for what would come.

Breakthrough Into Rap & Career Highlights

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 27: Rapper Rubi Rose attends Invest Fest After Party Hosted by Rubi Rose at Sound Nightclub on August 27, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

Many were surprised by Rubi Rose's initial brush with fame. However, Rose wasn't content with remaining in the background. She quickly pivoted from video vixen to bona fide rapper, a move that demanded attention and respect in the hip-hop community. Her first major single, "Big Mouth," released in 2019, quickly gained traction, amassing millions of streams and setting the stage for her burgeoning career. Rose's raw and authentic style resonated with fans, who appreciated her unfiltered approach to music and life.

Later, in 2020, she dropped her debut mixtape, For the Streets, which solidified her place in the rap scene. Collaborations with prominent artists like Future and PartyNextDoor further cemented her status. Each release was a testament to her ability to pair catchy hooks with hard-hitting verses. Moreover, Rubi's momentum didn't stop there. She continued to release singles that garnered widespread acclaim. Her music videos were also known for their bold and explicit visuals and became instant hits on YouTube. This further amplified her presence in the industry.

Recognition from notable awards shows and music platforms followed, with Rose being nominated for various accolades that highlighted her rapid ascent. This recognition was not just for her music but also for her impact on the culture. She became a voice for a new generation of women rappers.

Controversies & Dating Life

Rubi Rose’s rise to stardom hasn't been without its share of drama and public scrutiny. Her personal life, often entwined with her professional one, has been controversial. It has made her a frequent subject of media attention. One of Rubi Rose's most significant and publicized relationships was with fellow rapper DDG. Their relationship, marked by its highs and lows, became a focal point for fans and the media alike. The couple's frequent public arguments and reconciliations played out on social media, drawing widespread attention. In 2020, their tumultuous relationship reached a peak when Rubi Rose accused DDG of infidelity, leading to a highly publicized breakup.

Rubi Rose’s connection with Playboi Carti also sparked considerable controversy. Their on-again, off-again relationship, coupled with social media spats and public accusations, kept fans and tabloids on their toes. In one notable incident, Rubi accused Carti of disrespect and infidelity, which led to a major fallout on social media. Despite the negative press, Rubi leveraged the attention to further her music career.