Rubi Rose Delivers Jaw-Dropping Tiny Pink Bikini Thirst Traps

Rubi Rose had fans in awe.

Rubi Rose has had an interesting start to her career. Overall, she began as a video vixen with her debut coming in the "Bad & Boujee" music video. However, she has since pivoted to becoming an artist herself. In the last couple of years, she has dropped a few dope singles, and it seems like fans are enjoying her work so far. That said, in a recent interview with the Joe Budden Podcast, Rose made it clear that she was not writing her own rhymes, and she doesn't intend to anytime soon.

Fans don't really seem to care about all of that. At the end of the day, Rose was never an artist they were checking out purely because of the lyrical content. Having said that, Rose was seemingly enjoying her weekend quite a bit. We know this because she took to Instagram with a plethora of images of her out on a boat. In these photos, Rose could be seen wearing a tiny pink bikini that showcased all of her curves. One of the photos even teeters on NSFW territory.

Rubi Rose Enjoyed Her Weekend

As you can imagine, fans were freaking out about the photos and how good the rapper looked. Others noticed the hat that said "We're just friends" which seems to be a reference to her OnlyFans account claiming she wasn't actually dating Druski. Whatever the case may be, there is no doubt that Rubi is living her best life right now.