Rubi Rose Delivers Jaw-Dropping Tiny Pink Bikini Thirst Traps

By Alexander Cole
ESSENCE Girls United's Summit
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 05: Rapper Rubi Rose attends ESSENCE Girls United's (GU) Summit at Atlanta Contemporary Arts Center on November 05, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
Rubi Rose had fans in awe.

Rubi Rose has had an interesting start to her career. Overall, she began as a video vixen with her debut coming in the "Bad & Boujee" music video. However, she has since pivoted to becoming an artist herself. In the last couple of years, she has dropped a few dope singles, and it seems like fans are enjoying her work so far. That said, in a recent interview with the Joe Budden Podcast, Rose made it clear that she was not writing her own rhymes, and she doesn't intend to anytime soon.

Fans don't really seem to care about all of that. At the end of the day, Rose was never an artist they were checking out purely because of the lyrical content. Having said that, Rose was seemingly enjoying her weekend quite a bit. We know this because she took to Instagram with a plethora of images of her out on a boat. In these photos, Rose could be seen wearing a tiny pink bikini that showcased all of her curves. One of the photos even teeters on NSFW territory.

Read More: Rubi Rose Refutes Claim That She Was 16 In "Bad And Boujee" Video

Rubi Rose Enjoyed Her Weekend

As you can imagine, fans were freaking out about the photos and how good the rapper looked. Others noticed the hat that said "We're just friends" which seems to be a reference to her OnlyFans account claiming she wasn't actually dating Druski. Whatever the case may be, there is no doubt that Rubi is living her best life right now.

Let us know what you think about Rubi Rose and her music, in the comments section down below. Do you foresee her becoming one of the biggest women rappers in the industry? What did you think of her appearance on the Joe Budden Podcast? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Read More: Rubi Rose Tells Joe Budden That She Doesn't Write Her Own Songs

