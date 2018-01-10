Me Too Movement
- TVThe Rise & Fall Of Danny MastersonDanny Masterson was a star thanks to his role in "That '70s Show." However, everything came crashing down when he was accused of raping multiple women.By Tamara McCullough
- Pop CultureChris D'Elia Provides E-Mail Exchanges With Sexual Misconduct AccusersChris D'Elia's team has decided to share full e-mail exchanges with some of his alleged accusers.By Rose Lilah
- Pop CultureCamille Cosby Shades #MeToo Movement While Hoping For Bill Cosby's VindicationCamille Cosby defends her husband Bill Cosby.By O.I.
- Gram50 Cent Deems Harvey Weinstein Settlement "A Big Money Grab"50 Cent has an answer to everything.By Mitch Findlay
- SocietyKool A.D. Accused Of Sexual Assault By Four WomenHe believes each encounter was consensual. By Zaynab
- SportsRobin Givens Dishes On Mike Tyson & Being Dubbed "Ground Zero" For #MeTooRobin Givens credits herself with laying the foundation for the Global #MeToo movement. By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentTerry Crews Settles In Lawsuit With Alleged Sexual AssaulterThe actor and his assaulter have reportedly settled in a lawsuit. By Tania Kabanyana
- MusicRussel Simmons Rape Allegations: Drew Dixon Reveals Details Of RapeThe number of women who have come forward against him continues to grow.By Zaynab
- EntertainmentBond Girl Rosamund Pike Was Asked To Strip For "James Bond" AuditionThe role came with many expectations.By Zaynab
- SocietyDonald Glover Narrates Time's Up PSA: "FAQs On Sexual Harassment"The movement against workplace assault recruits Donald Glover and Rashida Jones for an accessible new PSA.By Brynjar Chapman
- EntertainmentJamie Foxx Denies Penis Slapping AllegationsThe entertainer adamantly denies sexual assault accusation.By Zaynab
- Society"Cosmopolitan" To Be Removed From Walmart Checkout Aisles NationwideComplaints about sexualized content forced Walmart's hand. By Karlton Jahmal
- SportsFloyd Mayweather Had No Clue What The #MeToo Movement WasFloyd Mayweather chimes in on the #MeToo movement. By Aron A.