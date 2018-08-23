Tania Kabanyana
- MoviesKevin Hart & Bryan Cranston-Starring "The Upside" Gets January ReleaseThe star-studded cast includes Aja Namoi King, Bryan Cranston, and Nicole Kidman.By Tania Kabanyana
- EntertainmentChadwick Boseman Covers GQ As "International Man Of The Year"GQ's Internationtional Man of the Year. By Tania Kabanyana
- EntertainmentVince Vaughn Facing Serious Jail Time For DUIDriving under the influence is bad kids. By Tania Kabanyana
- NewsBaby E Is "Trapper Of The Year" In Melodic ComebackThe Young Money affiliate resurfaces with new single. By Tania Kabanyana
- NewsAlunaGeorge and Cautious Clay Unite On Soulful Track "Superior Emotions"Yet another chune from the UK duo featuring up and coming Brooklyn native. By Tania Kabanyana
- EntertainmentTerry Crews Settles In Lawsuit With Alleged Sexual AssaulterThe actor and his assaulter have reportedly settled in a lawsuit. By Tania Kabanyana
- EntertainmentElon Musk Smokes A Joint On Joe Rogan's Podcast And Tesla Shares Drop"I don’t find that it is very good for productivity."By Tania Kabanyana
- EntertainmentLil Rel Howery's Pilot Episode For "Rel" Released In Full Early: WatchActor and comedian Lil Rel Howery set to star in a sitcom based on his life.By Tania Kabanyana
- NewsNBA Youngboy And Trippie Redd "Murda" New TrackNBA Youngboy dropping heat with no end in sight. By Tania Kabanyana
- EntertainmentEddie Huang Returns To "Hot Ones" With Beast MentalityThe self-titled Human Panda, back at it again. By Tania Kabanyana
- SocietyBurt Reynolds, "Boogie Nights" Actor Dies At Age 82The actor who suffered cardiac arrest is said to have been surrounded by family at the time of his passing. By Tania Kabanyana
- Entertainment"The Predator" Scene Featuring Registered Sex Offender Deleted By FoxUpon discovery that a registered sex offender was featured in a scene from upcoming sci-fi thriller "The Predator", studio giant decides to ax scene. By Tania Kabanyana
- EntertainmentNetflix Drops "Narcos: Mexico" Season 4 Trailer & Release DateThe Netflix favorite takes viewers to Mexico in its fourth season. By Tania Kabanyana
- EntertainmentJohn Kransinski Reveals His All-Time Favorite "The Office" Episode"The Office" fans, prepare to be hit with some major nostalgia. By Tania Kabanyana
- SocietyDonald Trump Blasts NY Times, Wants Writer To Be Turned Over To GovernmentDonald Trump takes to Twitter to declare "if the GUTLESS anonymous person does indeed exist, the Times must, for National Security purposes, turn him/her over to government at once!" By Tania Kabanyana
- NewsTuki Carter Delivers Smooth New Single With "F.O.M.F"Tuki Carter of Taylor Gang drops some heat ahead of upcoming project "FLWRS N PLNS."By Tania Kabanyana
- Music VideosComethazine Shreds The Streets In "Hero"A true testament to the artful combination of mean mugging and skating with the homies.By Tania Kabanyana
- FoodKFC’s Newest Colonel Is The Mountain From "Game Of Thrones"The 6-foot-nine, 418-pound actor makes a striking and likeable figure for one of KFC’s iconic commercials. By Tania Kabanyana
- ViralElizabeth Hurley Swims Topless, Goes ViralWhat do you do when you’re 53-years old, vacationing in Greece and need to burn off all the calories you’ve accrued dining on delicacies? Post a topless video on Instagram of course. By Tania Kabanyana
- SocietyMacabre Crime In Mexico Sparks Travel Warning From US OfficialsDismembered body parts of two men among the eight bodies reported to have been found in Mexico.
By Tania Kabanyana