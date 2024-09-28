Jack Harlow Savagely Roasts Druski On IG After Rubi Rose Scandal

These two love clowning each other.

Jack Harlow and Druski are a great duo. They've teamed up for interviews, podcast appearances and pretty much everything else over the years. Their friendship is built on a mutual appreciation of roasting each other. Harlow has been quiet in recent months, but he decided to come out of hiding to absolutely dunk on his buddy via Instagram. Druski decided to do a little flexing on social media, and the rapper felt the need to come over the top rope with a hilarious, albeit savage comment.

Druski posted a couple photos of himself with the caption "Never needed no PR." The comedian added a laughing emoji at the end of his boastful message, so it was obvious that he was in on the silliness of the whole thing. Jack Harlow really kicked it up a notch, though. He proceeded to pack three different jokes into one comment. "Or a stylist," he wrote. "Or a trainer, or a nutritionist." The rapper added the hashtags #INDEPENDENT and #SELFMADE, furthering the notion that Druski is not bragging about much. It's a hilarious response, and one that was made in good fun, given the dynamic these two seemingly have.

Jack Harlow And Druski Have Been Friends For Years

Druski recently made headlines for less than stellar reasons. Rubi Rose, the model who seemingly dated Druski for a short time, claimed she was only with him for clout. "And for the record I never slept with that man," she tweeted. "N**ga paid for PR. Not the p**sy." Rose followed up her tweet clarifying that she had no hard feelings toward Druski. "He is funny and nice tho," she claimed. "I only give it up if I’m in love, ion care how much money a n**ga got." Regardless of the reasoning, the revelation did not look great on the part of Druski.