Jack Harlow Savagely Roasts Druski On IG After Rubi Rose Scandal

Jack Harlow and Druski are a great duo. They've teamed up for interviews, podcast appearances and pretty much everything else over the years. Their friendship is built on a mutual appreciation of roasting each other. Harlow has been quiet in recent months, but he decided to come out of hiding to absolutely dunk on his buddy via Instagram. Druski decided to do a little flexing on social media, and the rapper felt the need to come over the top rope with a hilarious, albeit savage comment.
Druski posted a couple photos of himself with the caption "Never needed no PR." The comedian added a laughing emoji at the end of his boastful message, so it was obvious that he was in on the silliness of the whole thing. Jack Harlow really kicked it up a notch, though. He proceeded to pack three different jokes into one comment. "Or a stylist," he wrote. "Or a trainer, or a nutritionist." The rapper added the hashtags #INDEPENDENT and #SELFMADE, furthering the notion that Druski is not bragging about much. It's a hilarious response, and one that was made in good fun, given the dynamic these two seemingly have.
Jack Harlow And Druski Have Been Friends For Years
Druski recently made headlines for less than stellar reasons. Rubi Rose, the model who seemingly dated Druski for a short time, claimed she was only with him for clout. "And for the record I never slept with that man," she tweeted. "N**ga paid for PR. Not the p**sy." Rose followed up her tweet clarifying that she had no hard feelings toward Druski. "He is funny and nice tho," she claimed. "I only give it up if I’m in love, ion care how much money a n**ga got." Regardless of the reasoning, the revelation did not look great on the part of Druski.
Regardless, Jack Harlow and Druski seem close as ever. The two celebs talked about their friendship during a profile with Complex Magazine. Harlow claimed that they share a similar perspective, which is something that allowed them to click right away. "We’re both in tune. [We] both are present," he noted. "I We see the world the same way.... He notices things about me that are in a blind spot of myself." Druski returned the compliment, claiming him and Jack Harlow are similarly ambitious. "We're in two different lanes, but we’re doing the same transition," he concluded.
