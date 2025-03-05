Offset Bashes Elon Musk For Promoting Pardon Of George Floyd's Murderer

Offset could hardly believe what he read on Tuesday evening. The rapper came across a headline in which Elon Musk tacitly endorsed the pardon of Derek Chauvin. Ben Shapiro launched a campaign to promote Chauvin's release, and Musk reposted the campaign on Twitter, writing: "Something to think about." Offset then took to Instagram to voice his frustration with Musk and his comment. The rapper made it clear that he was not in support of a pardon.

"Elon Musk playing in black folks faces," Offset wrote on Instagram Stories. "Crazy work smh!!!." The rapper felt that Musk's consideration of a pardon was an affront to the suffering George Floyd did at the hands of Chauvin. The former police officer is currently serving 21 years in a Texas prison. Offset has had various encounters with police over the years. He claimed fellow rapper and mother to his children, Cardi B, was choked by the NYPD in 2017. "They ain't touch the dudes that were fighting," he told TMZ. "They touched her, so I don't understand what was going on."

What Has Offset Been Arrested For?

The rapper went on to criticize a system that allows police to exert force without repercussions. "I know you can't stop the police," he claimed. "The police kill people everyday and get away with it." Offset had been wrongfully arrested in Atlanta the year before. He told TMZ that officers target hip hop artists on a regular basis. "The hip-hop police," he remarked. "Oh yeah, they're real, for sure." Offset has continued to have run ins with police, however. The Migos superstar drove past a Donald Trump rally in 2020, and drew the attention of nearby officers.