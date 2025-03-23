Offset Shuts Down Dr. Cheyenne Bryant's Claim About Him Sliding In Her DMs

BY Cole Blake 1409 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NFL: Kansas City Chiefs at Atlanta Falcons
Sep 22, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Rapper and entertainer Offset before a game between the Atlanta Falcons and Kansas City Chiefs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
The rumors about Dr. Cheyenne Bryant come as Offset and Cardi B continue the lengthy process of getting a divorce.

Offset has clarified Dr. Cheyenne Bryant's recent claim that he slid into her DMs on social media, a story she told during an interview on The Jason Lee Show. "Offset came in my DMs. We're talking. He's not my man," Bryant remarked. When The Neighborhood Talk shared a clip of the claim on Instagram, the Migos rapper issued a response in the comments section. "Clout smh," he simply wrote. He also shared a screenshot of their messages, in which he only asked to have a "professional" conversation.

In response to The Neighborhood Talk's post, fans were highly critical of Dr. Cheyenne Bryant. "Even if it was edited, she didn’t need to bring up a potential client’s information," one user wrote. Another added: "Forehead made it seem like he really being in her DM. He’s clearly asking for a professional conversation not even worth her bringing it up."

Read More: Offset Sues ChaseTheMoney Amid Dispute Over "Worth It"

Offset & Cardi B's Divorce

The rumors about Offset's dating life come as he and Cardi B are still in the process of getting a divorce. The two began dating in early 2017 and privately married later that year. They share three children together, Kulture Kiari Cephus and Wave Set Cephus, as well as a third daughter that was born in September 2024, shortly after Cardi filed for divorce.

Offset seemingly referenced his own infidelity in the relationship during his recent single, "Ten." "It’s a big difference / I was just f*cking the b*tches, you was nitpicking / Watching me splurging on b*tches and it hit different / Calling me and asking me questions, mind your business," he raps on the song. The single arrives ahead of his upcoming album, Kiari. He previously hinted on social media that the project will allow him to get "a lot of sh*t" off his chest. “The new album gonna be me being more open can’t wait for yal to hear it,” he wrote on X (formerly Twitter), last year. “My new album boutta show yall what this new chapter is about. got a lot of sh*t to get off my chest!!!”

Read More: Offset Bashes Elon Musk For Promoting Pardon Of George Floyd's Murderer

[Via] [Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 1.7K
Offset Set It Off Tour - Atlanta, GA Politics Offset Bashes Elon Musk For Promoting Pardon Of George Floyd's Murderer 5.3K
World Premiere Of Sony Pictures Animation's "Spider-Man" Across The Spider Verse" - Arrivals Pop Culture Offset's Children: How Many Kids The Rapper Has 1202
Pre-GRAMMY Gala &amp; GRAMMY Salute To Industry Icons Honoring Julie Greenwald &amp; Craig Kallman - Arrivals Music Cardi B Accuses Offset & His Mom Of Stealing From Her 447