Offset Shuts Down Dr. Cheyenne Bryant's Claim About Him Sliding In Her DMs

Offset has clarified Dr. Cheyenne Bryant's recent claim that he slid into her DMs on social media, a story she told during an interview on The Jason Lee Show. "Offset came in my DMs. We're talking. He's not my man," Bryant remarked. When The Neighborhood Talk shared a clip of the claim on Instagram, the Migos rapper issued a response in the comments section. "Clout smh," he simply wrote. He also shared a screenshot of their messages, in which he only asked to have a "professional" conversation.

In response to The Neighborhood Talk's post, fans were highly critical of Dr. Cheyenne Bryant. "Even if it was edited, she didn’t need to bring up a potential client’s information," one user wrote. Another added: "Forehead made it seem like he really being in her DM. He’s clearly asking for a professional conversation not even worth her bringing it up."

Offset & Cardi B's Divorce

The rumors about Offset's dating life come as he and Cardi B are still in the process of getting a divorce. The two began dating in early 2017 and privately married later that year. They share three children together, Kulture Kiari Cephus and Wave Set Cephus, as well as a third daughter that was born in September 2024, shortly after Cardi filed for divorce.