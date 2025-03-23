Offset Shuts Down Dr. Cheyenne Bryant's Claim About Him Sliding In Her DMs

Offset has clarified Dr. Cheyenne Bryant's recent claim that he slid into her DMs on social media, a story she told during an interview on The Jason Lee Show. "Offset came in my DMs. We're talking. He's not my man," Bryant remarked. When The Neighborhood Talk shared a clip of the claim on Instagram, the Migos rapper issued a response in the comments section. "Clout smh," he simply wrote. He also shared a screenshot of their messages, in which he only asked to have a "professional" conversation.
In response to The Neighborhood Talk's post, fans were highly critical of Dr. Cheyenne Bryant. "Even if it was edited, she didn’t need to bring up a potential client’s information," one user wrote. Another added: "Forehead made it seem like he really being in her DM. He’s clearly asking for a professional conversation not even worth her bringing it up."
Offset & Cardi B's Divorce
The rumors about Offset's dating life come as he and Cardi B are still in the process of getting a divorce. The two began dating in early 2017 and privately married later that year. They share three children together, Kulture Kiari Cephus and Wave Set Cephus, as well as a third daughter that was born in September 2024, shortly after Cardi filed for divorce.
Offset seemingly referenced his own infidelity in the relationship during his recent single, "Ten." "It’s a big difference / I was just f*cking the b*tches, you was nitpicking / Watching me splurging on b*tches and it hit different / Calling me and asking me questions, mind your business," he raps on the song. The single arrives ahead of his upcoming album, Kiari. He previously hinted on social media that the project will allow him to get "a lot of sh*t" off his chest. “The new album gonna be me being more open can’t wait for yal to hear it,” he wrote on X (formerly Twitter), last year. “My new album boutta show yall what this new chapter is about. got a lot of sh*t to get off my chest!!!”