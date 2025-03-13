Offset Sues ChaseTheMoney Amid Dispute Over "Worth It"

Offset is taking legal action against producer ChaseTheMoney, who worked on his 2023 album, Set It Off. According to court documents obtained by Billboard, the Migos rapper is accusing him of allegedly demanding a large increase in fees and royalties for the work he put into the song, “Worth It.” “The new manager proposed new terms for the producer agreement, including a producer fee that was more than five times the amount of the producer fee that was agreed upon, and a royalty percentage more than double,” Offset’s lawyers wrote.

They added that Offset's team “promptly responded” to clarify that a deal for the song was already in place and “would not be re-negotiated." Eventually, ChaseTheMoney claimed that the man [J Hill] who negotiated the original deal was “not his manager.” “ChaseTheMoney referred to J Hill as his manager in various correspondence to Offset and his A&R team [and] ChaseTheMoney directed Offset and his A&R team to discuss the clearance of the recording with J Hill on ChaseTheMoney’s behalf,” Offset’s lawyers write. “J Hill had confirmed in writing that he represented ChaseTheMoney as his manager, and no person affiliated with or connected to ChaseTheMoney had ever claimed or contended prior to July of 2024 that that J Hill was not ChaseTheMoney’s manager.”

Offset's "Set It Off"

With the original contract, ChaseTheMoney earned a $10,000 producer fee and half of the 2 percent producer royalty. When Billboard reached out to ChaseTheMoney for a comment through his Instagram DMs, he initially responded, “I’m not being sued. It’s the other way around lol.” He later deleted the message, however.