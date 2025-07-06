Offset may be working on a new album but he still has unfinished business from his previous one, Set It Off.

AllHipHop reported on Friday (July 4) that the Atlanta rapper is trying to sue producer ChaseTheMoney over the song, “Worth It.” Offset has asked a California judge to approve alternative methods of serving legal papers to producer, after repeated attempts to deliver the lawsuit in person and by mail failed.

The potential lawsuit stems from a contractual disagreement. Offset argues that a producer agreement was finalized through ChaseTheMoney’s former manager, J. Hill.

According to court filings, both sides accepted the terms at the time. However, after a new manager took over, ChaseTheMoney allegedly demanded more than five times the original producer fee and double the royalty rate.

Offset & ChaseTheMoney

Set’s legal team says they tried every traditional method to serve ChaseTheMoney with the lawsuit. Multiple attempts to deliver documents to his Studio City business address were blocked by building security.

Certified mail sent to both business and home addresses went unclaimed. Even ChaseTheMoney’s attorney declined to accept service, stating he lacked authorization.

Offset now seeks the court’s approval to serve ChaseTheMoney via email or another nontraditional method. His attorneys argue that this approach is reasonable, citing past cases where courts approved alternative service when defendants were difficult to reach.

The case focuses on whether the original agreement, brokered by Hill, is valid. Offset’s camp points to written communications showing ChaseTheMoney previously acknowledged Hill’s role as his manager. ChaseTheMoney now disputes that Hill had authority to finalize the deal.

Offset is asking the court to uphold the agreement and confirm that he met his contractual obligations. The ruling could impact future disputes between artists and producers over management authority in the streaming era.