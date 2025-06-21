Offset & Cardi B Go Head To Head On Our New "Fire Emoji" Playlist Update

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 140 Views
Offset Cardi B Fire Emoji Playlist Hip Hop News
Feb 16, 2020; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Recording artist Cardi B with husband Offset in attendance in the first half during the 2020 NBA All Star Game at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
"Fire Emoji" has a brief but blazing update for you thanks to new music this week from Cardi B, Offset, JID, Rob49, Fred again.., and more.

Welcome back to our latest Fire Emoji playlist update, which is here to round up the best of the best hip-hop releases of the week. It's not often we get such a direct and salacious competition on a new music Friday, but Offset and Cardi B did just that amid their nasty divorce.

The former Migo dropped off "Bodies" with JID, which opens with dramatic choir vocals before sampling the Drowning Pool cut of the same name. Unsurprisingly, the flows are fiery and relentless, and the eerie and haunting tones behind the trap beat create a lot of atmosphere. As for the Dreamville spitter, his skill on the mic has us foaming at the mouth for his upcoming album, and for whatever 'Set does next.

On the other hand on Fire Emoji, Cardi B dropped "Outside," which many have interpreted as a diss towards Offset. Regardless of what you think about that debacle, this track is much more bouncy and vibrant by comparison, although they are so different that they don't really warrant that contrast.

The Bronx femcee also employs some newer flows compared to her previous material, of which there is admittedly not a lot. But it seems like her sophomore album is getting closer, so we'll see if this really makes her pop outside.

HNHH Fire Emoji Playlist

Elsewhere on Fire Emoji, we'd be remiss not to mention a remix to one of the biggest and best viral rap hits of the year. The "WTHELLY" remix from two emphatic MCs, Rob49 and G Herbo, retains the original's fire with an aggressive verse from Herb.

If you are like many other 2025 rap fans and you played this track to death already, this is a nice excuse to remind yourself of how hard it goes despite being so viral at this point. Let's see what Rob does next...

Finally on Fire Emoji, we wanted to highlight the Fred again.., Skepta, and PlaqueBoyMax collaboration, "Victory Lap." Not only does it show how awesome it is to see artists make music on stream, but it helps that it's a genre-fusing banger with a killer Skep verse.

