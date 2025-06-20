G Herbo Matches Rob49's Energy On The "WTHELLY (Remix)"

Rob49 has enlisted frequent collaborator G Herbo for a new version of his viral hit "WTHELLY" which has become the new catchphrase of 2025.

Rob49 is taking full advantage of the moment with this G Herbo remix of "WTHELLY." If you haven't been on social media lately, particularly on the sports side of it, the phrase "what the helly" has been ringing off. It's all because of the Louisiana rapper's song of the same name that dropped in late March.

At the end of the single, Rob49 incorporates famous people's names with the word "helly." "What the helly Berry? / What the helly 'Burton? / What the helly 'Bron James?" It's especially been used whenever Indiana Pacers point guard, Tyrese Haliburton, has a post made about him.

It's become a hilarious meme and it's sure to be a phrase that's used as long as Haliburton maintains his high level of play. We can already imagine how many people are going to write "helly Burton" on social media if the Pacers win the NBA Finals.

But jokes aside, this remix of "WTHELLY" is just as entertaining as the original. That's because G Herbo's aggressive style of rap matches perfectly with the up-tempo trap beat. He even has some clever uses of the newly coined phrase throughout his energetic verse.

Overall, this a big win for Rob49, especially since he's fresh off of the release of his latest album, Let Me Fly. The May 23 release sported features from Lil Wayne, Cardi B, Birdman, G Herbo, Meek Mill, Quavo, and more.

Rob49 & G Herbo "WTHELLY (Remix)"

Quotable Lyrics:

I'm out here playin' with ten M's, right now I buy your ho a Benz
Grippin' FN's, it's envy for my friends, go YNW Melly
Ayy, bailin' right out, I ain't seenin' a celly
Two much fetti for that, what the helly?
Spiral a rental ho, cliqued, what the helly?
He found out I'm hittin' his sisters, he jelly

