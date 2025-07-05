Offset Feeds Into "Without Warning" Sequel Hype With Suggestive Tweet

This is of course just a rumor right now, but it would be a moment if Offset, Metro Boomin, and 21 Savage all reunited.

Collaboration albums exploded in popularity within the hip-hop scene in the late 2010s. They have been a thing for decades, but from about 2017-2020, the number of them we got ballooned. Rapper and producer joints were all over the place, with Metro Boomin contributing a lot in that window. He, Offset, and 21 Savage have one of the best in recent memory, with theirs being Without Warning.

Fittingly dropping unexpectedly on Halloween 2017, the all-killer and no-filler record became an immediate hit with fans. It's tasteful homage to horrorcore and horror cinema helped the record standout and its now synonymous with the spooky holiday for rap listeners.

It's still highly regarded as on the best trap projects, so if a sequel were to come out, it would feed families. Well... one of its artists, Offset, fed into a rumor that started yesterday, July 4. An AI artist who goes by Stephan Vasement, posted a piece of his art on X.

The image features a fierce Dobermann with sharp diamond teeth and a diamond collar. If you remember that dog species is on the cover of the original project. This new art also has that old-school and grainy filter on it and is just as scary, too.

Offset "Bodies"
offset
Image via Offset on X

Another user by the name of SSJerdo quote tweeted over the artwork, "@21savage @OffsetYRN @MetroBoomin * cough * #WithoutWarning2 cover art *cough *." This actually got the former Migos rapper to respond with a thinking face emoji, but nothing more.

Of course, this doesn't mean anything, but it does have us hopeful that this leads somewhere or is already in the works.

There is some cause to pause though as back in 2019, Metro Boomin shut down the possibility of a sequel. Just like now, there were some cryptic tweets that led some to believe Without Warning 2 was coming at some point. But the acclaimed beat smith tweeted, "There is no Without Warning 2 and I’m not even sure where these rumors began. I appreciate everyone’s love for the first album but everything doesn’t need a sequel!" 

Hopefully, his mindset has changed and sees just how sought after a follow-up is even nearly eight years later.

Metro does have a busy schedule as he has a surprise mixtape coming later this month. He announced that yesterday as well, dropping the lead single "Slide" with Roscoe Dash in unison.

For Offset, he's maybe in the midst of an album rollout. He just put out "Bodies" with JID to close out the month of June. 21 Savage has laid low since 2024's amercian dream. However, he will be contributing to JACKBOYS 2 soon.

